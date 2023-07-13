BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Bedroom Essentials

At Better Homes & Gardens, we're always trying new products to recommend to our readers—and product testing doesn't stop at the end of the work day! When it's time to wind down after a busy day, we love slipping into a cozy lounge set and relaxing under a soft blanket.

From heated mattress pads to cooling comforters, these are our favorite bedroom essentials for your comfiest night of sleep ever. We're also sharing practical products we swear by, like e-readers and a smart alarm clock, that'll help you wake up refreshed and ready for the day.

These are the BHG editors' favorite bedroom essentials.