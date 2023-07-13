BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Bedroom Essentials

We're sharing the softest blankets, coziest PJs, and comfiest bedding to upgrade your bedroom.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Published on July 13, 2023 12:33PM EDT

favorite finds blanket and pajama set

At Better Homes & Gardens, we're always trying new products to recommend to our readers—and product testing doesn't stop at the end of the work day! When it's time to wind down after a busy day, we love slipping into a cozy lounge set and relaxing under a soft blanket.

From heated mattress pads to cooling comforters, these are our favorite bedroom essentials for your comfiest night of sleep ever. We're also sharing practical products we swear by, like e-readers and a smart alarm clock, that'll help you wake up refreshed and ready for the day.

These are the BHG editors' favorite bedroom essentials.

01 of 09

Lightweight Down Comforter

white comforter on wood bed

Courtesy of Brooklinen

"I'm the kind of person who loves curling up under a lot of blankets at night—yes, even in summer!—but my partner is a hot sleeper. This comforter (which we purchased in a larger size to stop middle of the night blanket hog arguments) is the perfect solution. It's fluffy enough for me to feel plenty cozy but lightweight enough that he's not uncomfortable. Plus, it doesn't trap heat, so we can both sleep easy regardless of the temperature outside."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Buy It: Down Comforter ($242, Brooklinen)

02 of 09

Smart Alarm Clock

alarm clock on nightstand

Courtesy of Hatch

"This is the ultimate alarm clock. I use the red light feature with calming sounds to read at night as I wind down to sleep, and then wake up gradually to a 'sunrise' and nature sound of my choice. Makes waking up early not so bad!"

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

Buy It: Hatch Restore Alarm Clock ($130, Hatch)

03 of 09

Lounge Set

woman wearing green pj set

Courtesy of Target

"This sleeper set makes me excited to get ready for bed. The somewhat oversized shirt is comfortable to lounge in and the cotton gauze material is airy and breathable. The set has easily become my go-to summer jammies."

— Emily Elveru, Premium Publishing Home Editor

Buy It: Women's Cotton Gauze Short Sleeve Top ($17, Target)

04 of 09

Monogrammed Pillowcases

white pillows with green piping

Courtesy of Hill House Home

"Cotton bedding is a summer essential, and this set of pillowcases feels cool and crisp. Plus, the colorful border detail and monogram give it the perfect pop of color."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Buy It: Savile Pillowcase Set ($40, Hill House Home)

05 of 09

Giant Plush Blanket

giant orange blanket over two people on couch

Courtesy of Big Blanket Co.

"I never knew I'd need a 10x10-foot blanket that weighed 10 pounds until I got this giant, fluffy blanket. It's SO roomy for my boyfriend, me, and the cats to snuggle up in. You could seriously get lost in there, but it would be totally worth it for all the comfort it provides."

— Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor

Buy It: Premier Plush Blanket ($279, Big Blanket Co.)

06 of 09

Heated Mattress Pad

white bedding on wood bed frame

Courtesy of Amazon

"It's an absolute dream to snuggle into an already warm bed in the winter, but this heated mattress pad is proving useful through summer, too. Say one spouse needs the AC cranked up to sleep and the other is shivering all night; they can just switch on their side of the mattress pad for a little added warmth. And like magic, everyone is happy."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

Buy It: Perfect Fit SoftHeat Matress Pad ($100, Amazon)

07 of 09

Floral Pajama Set

woman wearing pink patterned pajamas

Courtesy of Anthropologie

"I've always worn an old, oversized T-shirt to bed until I was gifted a silky, luxurious pair of PJs from Anthropologie. Wearing them to sleep just romanticizes the average nighttime routine. A short-sleeve pair is perfect for summer while still feeling special in your matching set."

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

Buy It: Hummingbird Haven Short-Sleeve Sleep Set ($138, Anthropologie)

08 of 09

Aromatherapy Pillow

purple and white bed pillow

Courtesy of Amazon

"I swear by this pillow for funky sleep positions. It is both firm and soft making it ideal for sleeping on your stomach, back, or side. Plus, it smells amazing."

— Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant

Buy It: Memory Foam Infused Aromatherapy Pillow ($135, Amazon)

09 of 09

Kindle Oasis

kindle oasis

Courtesy of Amazon

"I love to read before bed, but my partner typically goes to sleep before I do. I recently swapped my bulky book light for the Kindle Oasis and I might never go back to physical books! It's comfy to hold and I love that this model is also waterproof, so I can read in the pool or bathtub. I bought it for reading in bed, but it's been great for travel as well because I don't have to pack multiple heavy books in my carry-on."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy It: Kindle Oasis 7-Inch Display ($249, Amazon)

