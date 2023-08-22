Shopping Editors’ Favorite Finds BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Back-to-School Essentials Whether you're shopping for kids or looking for a new lunch bag to take to work, these are our favorite products for the back-to-school season. By Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 22, 2023 03:39PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. The end of summer always sparks nostalgic memories of back-to-school shopping. Whether you're looking for items for your little ones or for yourself, BHG editors have rounded up their favorite school and office supplies. Even if you're not currently attending school, it’s also the time of year many of us spend more time in the office. With summer Fridays ending and vacation season wrapping up, we’ll be working in the office—and needing to pack a lunch—more often. This fall, stay organized with our favorite planners, wall organizers, and desktop accessories. When it's time to pack a lunch, our favorite freezable lunch bags and quick to-go snacks will help keep you full all day long. The 10 Best Planners for Travel Plans, Deadlines, Parties, and More 01 of 06 Day Designer Daily Planner Courtesy of Day Designer "Even though I'm not in school anymore, I look forward to getting a new planner every fall. Day Designer's daily planner has been my go-to for years—I couldn't stay organized without it! There's enough space to keep track of both work and personal events, and I love the extra sections for gratitude lists, meal planning, and to-do lists." — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Daydesigner.com $68 02 of 06 Soft Touch Ballpoint Pens Courtesy of Target "These are my favorite pens I've ever used. They not only write nicely, but the smooth texture and aesthetic of the pen itself is what wins me over." — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Target $19 03 of 06 PackIt Freezable Lunch Bags Courtesy of PackIt "Stash these collapsible lunch bags in your freezer, and then they're good to go when you need to keep food cold for several hours. No need to mess with ice packs because they're built right in. The Hampton lunch tote that I have is roomy enough to fit in my bulkiest food containers and a water bottle. I'm also impressed with its durability. I've used it for several years and it still looks as good as the day I got it. Plus the bags come in lots of fun designs for both kids and adults." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor Buy on Packit.com $25 04 of 06 Moglea Desktop Accessories Courtesy of Moglea "These hand-painted notebooks and paper pads elevate the look of ordinary to-do lists." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy on Moglea.com $20 05 of 06 Wall Organizer Courtesy of 1Thrive "This wall calendar makes it easy to keep everyone's schedules organized and keep track of important papers. I have The Susan model (and love it!) but 1Thrive has tons of different configurations of chalkboards, dry erase calendars, cork boards, and other organizational tools so you can pick what's best for your family. We truly could not stay organized without it!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on 1thrive.com $199 06 of 06 Mini Larabars Courtesy of Target "WhenEver I'm in a pinch for a quick and easy pick-me-up, Larabar Minis are my go-to. I keep one in the car and my purse at all times!" — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Target $14 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August These Indoor and Outdoor Wreaths at Target Are ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and Prices Start at Just $10 Every Professional Painter I've Ever Interviewed Uses This Painters Tape