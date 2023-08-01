BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August

Discover our latest must-have products, including kitchen essentials and summer picks.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on August 1, 2023 03:10PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

favorite finds can of olipop

Each month, BHG editors round up their favorite new products and trends, and our August finds are some of our favorite things we've ever shared. We've been busy soaking up the last few weeks of summer, so we're sharing warm-weather must-haves that will get you through to fall. See our picks for sun protection gear (a must in all seasons!) and a new refreshing beverage we've been sipping non-stop.

We also have new favorite kitchen products, including a tortilla press for at-home taco nights, and tile coasters in a trendy checkerboard pattern. Read on for our favorite August finds.

01 of 08

Supergoop Handscreen

bottle of supergoop hand screen

Courtesy of Supergoop

"For me, August is all about time outside in that hot summer sun—but I'd never neglect my sun protection. I can't stop using this hydrating hand cream: It keeps my hands soft and smooth (hydration is important even in summer, people!) while offering that all-important SPF to protect them from sun damage. I love knowing that I have a dedicated, double-tasking sunscreen just for my hands, which often get neglected in sunscreen application!"

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

02 of 08

Olipop

olipop cherry soda

Courtesy of Olipop

"I recently discovered Olipop and can’t get enough! It’s a plant-based ‘healthier’ soda—it’s full of prebiotics and plant fibers, and has just 5 grams of natural sugar per can. They have classic flavors like cherry cola and a Dr. Pepper-inspired drink (which is great if you’re trying to wean off regular soda), but the Cherry Vanilla is my favorite. It tastes like cherry pie filling in a can! It’s the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or after dinner treat."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

03 of 08

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

white bottle of ilia skin tint foundation

Courtesy of Sephora

"While we're in some of the hottest days of the year, I never want to wear heavy makeup (especially to just sweat it all off anyways). ILIA's skin tint not only has SPF 40, but skincare ingredients like squalane, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. It's dewy and has decent coverage as well, making it the perfect summertime makeup."

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

04 of 08

Tile Coasters

checkerboard tiles with clementines

Courtesy of Fireclay Tile

"Fireclay is known for its beautiful handmade tiles, but if a renovation isn't on the schedule, you can still incorporate their stunning designs with a set of coasters available in a variety of patterns and colors. Plus, they come with a cork backing so they won't scratch your home's surfaces."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

05 of 08

Moon Barbie Toothpaste

pink bottles of barbie toothpaste

Courtesy of Moon Oral Beauty

"It's affordable Barbie movie merch and I feel like a doll in the morning. The toothpaste is bright pink! It's also been great at lifting stains from my teeth."

— Autumn Boatner, Social Media Editor

06 of 08

UrbanStems Bouquets

bouquet of fresh flowers and greenery

Courtesy of Urban Stems

"Whether it’s a birthday gift or ‘thinking of you’ surprise, a bouquet from UrbanStems is my go-to when I want to send some happy mail. They always have a great selection of bouquets available for next-day delivery, but I also love their dried bouquets."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

07 of 08

Smart Strip Lights

box of philips light strips

Courtesy of Amazon

"My bedroom favorite are these strip lights from Phillips Hue. I love having these strip lights that go around our headboard. They create a lovely glow for reading at night with out a lamp taking up valuable side table space. In the mornings, I have them timed to increase the brightness for my own personal sunrise to help me wake up in the morning."

— Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant

08 of 08

Tortilla Press

black tortilla press

Courtesy of Masienda

"This colorful press has quickly become my favorite way to make homemade tortillas. It's heavy-duty and doesn't move around when you press it. The end product is perfectly thick and chewy. I does take some room to store but I find myself using it any time we have tacos."

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

KOIOS Air Purifier Tout
The Air Purifier We Tested and Named the ‘Best Portable’ Pick Is $30 Off at Amazon Right Now
A wrapping paper holder filled with wrapping paper rolls on a blue patterned background.
These Gift Wrapping Essentials from Amazon Will Help Make the Holidays Less Stressful
Living room with multiple framed artwork behind couch
How to Choose Interior Color Schemes You'll Love
Related Articles
editors favorite finds watering can
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Gardening Essentials We Love
favorite finds garlic and chicken
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Easy Dinner Ideas
favorite finds july
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in July
favorite finds blanket and pajama set
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Bedroom Essentials
bhg travel favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Travel Essentials We Swear By
favorite finds may
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in May
outdoor rug and wicker chair
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Outdoor Entertaining Essentials
favorite finds aapi month
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: AAPI-Owned Brands We Love
april favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in April
multicolor pens
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: The Home Office Essentials We Can't Live Without
bhg favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Living Room Must-Haves
bhg favorite finds graphic with flowers and puzzle
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Our Best Mother's Day Gifts and Ideas
Best Mosquito Repellents
The 8 Best Mosquito Repellents of 2023, According to Our Testing
Trader Joe's storefront
14 Things You Have to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Our Editors
One of the best gifts for best friends, a travel jewelry box, on a patterned background.
The 39 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
best patio umbrellas
We Tested 28 of the Best Patio Umbrellas—and These 9 Resisted Stains, Fading, and Weather Damage