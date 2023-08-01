BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August

We also have new favorite kitchen products , including a tortilla press for at-home taco nights , and tile coasters in a trendy checkerboard pattern. Read on for our favorite August finds.

Each month, BHG editors round up their favorite new products and trends , and our August finds are some of our favorite things we've ever shared. We've been busy soaking up the last few weeks of summer, so we're sharing warm-weather must-haves that will get you through to fall. See our picks for sun protection gear (a must in all seasons!) and a new refreshing beverage we've been sipping non-stop.

01 of 08 Supergoop Handscreen Courtesy of Supergoop "For me, August is all about time outside in that hot summer sun—but I'd never neglect my sun protection. I can't stop using this hydrating hand cream: It keeps my hands soft and smooth (hydration is important even in summer, people!) while offering that all-important SPF to protect them from sun damage. I love knowing that I have a dedicated, double-tasking sunscreen just for my hands, which often get neglected in sunscreen application!" — Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects Buy on Supergoop.com $14

02 of 08 Olipop Courtesy of Olipop "I recently discovered Olipop and can’t get enough! It’s a plant-based ‘healthier’ soda—it’s full of prebiotics and plant fibers, and has just 5 grams of natural sugar per can. They have classic flavors like cherry cola and a Dr. Pepper-inspired drink (which is great if you’re trying to wean off regular soda), but the Cherry Vanilla is my favorite. It tastes like cherry pie filling in a can! It’s the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or after dinner treat." — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Drinkolipop.com $35

03 of 08 ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint Courtesy of Sephora "While we're in some of the hottest days of the year, I never want to wear heavy makeup (especially to just sweat it all off anyways). ILIA's skin tint not only has SPF 40, but skincare ingredients like squalane, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. It's dewy and has decent coverage as well, making it the perfect summertime makeup." — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Sephora $48

04 of 08 Tile Coasters Courtesy of Fireclay Tile "Fireclay is known for its beautiful handmade tiles, but if a renovation isn't on the schedule, you can still incorporate their stunning designs with a set of coasters available in a variety of patterns and colors. Plus, they come with a cork backing so they won't scratch your home's surfaces." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy on Fireclaytile.com $35

05 of 08 Moon Barbie Toothpaste Courtesy of Moon Oral Beauty "It's affordable Barbie movie merch and I feel like a doll in the morning. The toothpaste is bright pink! It's also been great at lifting stains from my teeth." — Autumn Boatner, Social Media Editor Buy on Moonoralbeauty.com $13

06 of 08 UrbanStems Bouquets Courtesy of Urban Stems "Whether it's a birthday gift or 'thinking of you' surprise, a bouquet from UrbanStems is my go-to when I want to send some happy mail. They always have a great selection of bouquets available for next-day delivery, but I also love their dried bouquets." — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Urbanstems.com $45

07 of 08 Smart Strip Lights Courtesy of Amazon "My bedroom favorite are these strip lights from Phillips Hue. I love having these strip lights that go around our headboard. They create a lovely glow for reading at night with out a lamp taking up valuable side table space. In the mornings, I have them timed to increase the brightness for my own personal sunrise to help me wake up in the morning." — Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant Buy on Amazon $25