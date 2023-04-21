BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in April

At Better Homes & Gardens, we’re always on the lookout for the latest trends . And when we find something we love, we want to share it! That’s why we’ve started BHG Editors’ Favorite Finds. Each week we’ll be sharing new products we’re loving and inspiring trends we can’t get enough of. Whether it’s a viral food video or a product that makes home organizing a breeze, we hope these ideas inspire and elevate your day-to-day life.

01 of 07 Splurge-Worthy Art Courtesy of Lindsay Letters Co. “I've been following Lindsay Letters for years and absolutely had to have this piece from her new collection. I'm currently rearranging my walls to create the perfect spot for it. I love that it's neutral enough to work in any space, so I can move it from room to room without being tied to a specific color scheme.” — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy it: Quietude Art Print (from $30, Lindsay Letters Co.)

02 of 07 Italian-Inspired Eats Courtesy of Amazon “I've never been to Carbone, but I've heard it said that it's home to the most iconic pasta in the world. When I saw their Arrabbiata sauce on the shelves of a local grocery store I rarely find myself in, I decided to splurge. I'm afraid it was worth it—this is the best jarred pasta sauce I've ever had and even surpasses most I've had at actual restaurants. Next time, I'll be getting the pack of four.” — Bryce Jones, Associate Editor Buy it: Carbone Arrabbiata Sauce ($23.99 for 2-pack, Amazon)

03 of 07 Personal Travel Pouches Courtesy of BAGGU "This one is for my fellow organizing enthusiasts. This set of three pouches keeps everything tidy in my personal item when flying. Keep compact items like chapstick or hair ties in the smallest. The medium pouch is ideal for wrangling essentials like your keys, wallet, and phone, while the large one is perfect for all your electronics and chargers." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy it: Go Pouch Set of 3 ($40, BAGGU)

04 of 07 Tiny Treehouses Courtesy of Tiny Treehouses “These tiny treehouses are so unique and adorable. My husband and I enjoyed putting a couple of them together recently (complete with light kit). Now they're livening up some houseplants in our dining room, where they're always a conversation starter when we're entertaining.” — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor Buy it: Miniature Treehouse Kits (from $39, Tiny Treehouses)

05 of 07 Hotel Pillows Courtesy of Fluff Co. “I swear by these Hotel pillows, made in the same factories that make pillows for 5-star hotels. The perfect balance of squishiness with support, they win my most comfortable pillow award.” — Monika Eyers, East Coast Editor Buy it: Down Alternative Hotel Pillow ($59, Fluff Co.)

06 of 07 Sustainable Spring Cleaning Courtesy of Grove Co. “Nothing says spring like refilling your reusable soap dispensers with this tropical scented-hand soap. I love Drew Barrymore's collection with Grove Co. because everything arrives in recyclable containers, and it all smells fresh and sunny—exactly the kind of energy I want as the weather warms up. This is the perfect subtle way to transition your home for spring without creating a ton of waste.” — Lauren Phillips, Associate Editor, Special Projects Buy it: Hydrating Hand Soap Refill ($5.49, Grove Co.)