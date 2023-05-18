News BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: AAPI-Owned Brands We Love We're dishing on our favorite AAPI-owned brands in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. By Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus Instagram Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 18, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so this month we're highlighting the AAPI-owned brands we love and use all year long. These editor-approved product recommendations range from spicy sauces to bold, colorful artwork we use to elevate our day-to-day lives. From indulgent sweets to savory spreads, we have no shortage of delicious food recommendations—but that's not all. We're also sharing our favorite kitchen essentials, gift ideas, and kid-proof home products. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we hope these suggestions will help you find a new favorite brand to love on year-round. Meet 4 AAPI Trendsetters Who Are Breaking the Mold 01 of 08 Stick With Me Sweets: Colorful Bonbons Courtesy of Stick With Me Sweets "These chocolate bonbons are both delicious and visually stunning. I love gifting these for special occasions and mixing in some of their one-of-a-kind flavors like Yuzu and Kalamansi Meringue Pie." — Casey Oto, Visuals Editor Buy it: 6-Piece Bonbon Box ($28, Stick With Me Sweets) What Is Yuzu Fruit, and How Is it Used? 02 of 08 Brightland: Flavored Oil Courtesy of Brightland "It's an olive oil that tastes like pizza! I love it for elevating carryout pizza, drizzling on sandwiches, and even my morning fried eggs. There's a hint of jalapeño in there, too, giving it just the right amount of kick." — Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor Buy it: Pizza Oil ($32, Brightland) Our Best Pizza Recipes Are Better Than Takeout 03 of 08 Poketo: Dinnerware and Coasters Courtesy of Poketo "Finding durable dinnerware that can stand up to my two kiddos and fit in with my style has been tricky. Enter Poketo! I own several of Poketo's bamboo plates, coasters, and bowls. They still look brand new and they are lightweight and easy to clean. A set of the colorful coasters is my go-to housewarming gift." — Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor Buy it: Bamboo Coaster Set ($24, Poketo) 04 of 08 Fly by Jing: Flavorful Sauces Courtesy of Fly By Jing "I love the King Zhong sauce so much that I have a subscription for it! It tastes great on pretty much everything but, I especially love it on frozen dumplings or microwave ramen. It makes the meal feel a little more fancy." — Paige Dorn, Associate Social Media Editor Buy it: Zhong Sauce ($17, Fly By Jing) 16 Creative Ramen Noodle Recipes That Go Beyond the Instant Meal 05 of 08 Material: Colorful Cutting Boards Courtesy of Material "These colorful cutting boards are BPA-free and made out of kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane. They're super durable and my go-to for all my food prepping." — Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor Buy it: The reBoard ($35, Material) 06 of 08 Paper Culture: Personalized Gifts Courtesy of Paper Culture "Personalized cards, photo books, and stationery are my go-to gifts for all occasions, and Paper Culture makes it so easy to create what I’m looking for. Another reason I love the AAPI-owned brand so much is their focus on sustainability—every order plants a tree! Their paper products are such high quality and I always feel good about ordering them." — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy it: Foil Photo Prints with Stand ($30, Paper Culture) 07 of 08 Kristina Micotti: Pet Prints Courtesy of Kristina Micotti "Every print from Kristina Micotti is pure joy. I have a trio of her Pet Store animal prints hanging in my office and they're the perfect color pop to white walls." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy it: Pet Store Prints (from $25, Kristina Micotti) 08 of 08 Pika Pika: Calamansi Marmalade Courtesy of Pika Pika "Calamansi is sweet-tart citrus fruit hailing from Southeast Asia. This marmalade is a puckery treat that adds bright flavor to morning toast or a zesty twist to stir-fried noodles." — Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor Buy it: Calamansi Marmalade ($16, Pika Pika) 12 Asian Flavors You May Not Know to Try (But Definitely Should) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit