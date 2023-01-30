I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Worth Buying—All Under $50

Valentine’s Day is more than just giving chocolates and roses to your sweetheart. It’s about showing a little extra love to those you hold most dear, like family, friends, and pets. I for one inherited my mom’s love for the love day—how can you not when you celebrated with a highly decorated fondue party and gifts every year?

Because I have a special place in my heart for Valentine’s Day, I’m an expert at giving thoughtful gifts to the people I hold most dear—I am a shopping editor after all. A great Valentine’s Day gift is something that’s thoughtful and functional to show them how much you care. And these items don’t have to break the bank.

Ahead, shop my favorite Valentine’s Day gift picks under $50 suited for partners, friends, family, and co-workers alike. You’ll find seasonal must-haves like Le Creuset’s utensil crock adorned with hearts, and a heart-shaped succulent for plant lovers. Looking for something they can enjoy year-round? Check out my list of gifts that include Yeti stainless steel mugs, Casper sleep masks, and Anthropologie picture frames. And prices start at just $16.

Editor-Approved Valentine’s Day Gifts

Le Creuset

Le Creuset L’Amour Collection Utensil Crock

For those who love seasonal kitchenware, this Le Creuset utensil crock is not to be missed. It’s made from the brand’s classic stoneware and decorated with multi-colored hearts to instantly dress up any kitchen. I’m planning on gifting this with a bouquet of flowers for added thoughtful touch.

Buy It: Le Creuset L’Amour Collection Utensil Crock, ($36, Le Creuset)

Amazon

Costa Farms Live Indoor Hoya Heart Kerrii Succulent

I have a few houseplant fanatics, and my eyes are set on this heart-shaped succulent as a Valentine’s Day gift this year. The live Hoya Kerrii plant comes in a 2.5-inch ceramic planter that’s adorned with “love” and a red heart. Simply take care of it with 1/4 cup of water every two weeks.

Buy It: Costa Farms Live Indoor Hoya Kerrii Heart Succulent, $22 (was $25), Amazon

Amazon

Lomao Fleece Throw Blanket

Everyone loves a cozy fleece blanket, which is why I love gifting them. This double-sided blanket keeps you cozy while you’re lounging while adding texture to your living room couch or bed. It’s made from 100 percent cotton and features a grid pattern in several colors; I’m setting my sights on the pink!

Buy It: Lomao Fleece Throw Blanket, $25 with coupon (was $29), Amazon

Amazon

Capri Blue Scented Candle

In my opinion, Capri Blue’s Volcano scented candle is almost universally loved, so I’m grabbing a few for friends this Valentine’s Day. It’s infused with notes of sugared citrus and tropical fruits, without smelling like sunscreen. I’m grabbing the bubblegum color as a nod to the holiday ahead.

Buy It: Capri Blue Scented Candle, ($34, Amazon)

Amazon

Soho Floral Arts Roses in a Box

I’ve always mourned my fresh flowers when they wilt days after purchasing. Well, this box of roses achieves that and doubles as decor. The Ecuadorian set of roses are preserved and meant to last for two to three years without water or sunlight, so you can give your Valentine flowers they’ll love for a long time.

Buy It: Soho Floral Arts Roses in a Box, $40 (was $56), Amazon

Amazon

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

My friend gave me this mug over the holidays, and it’s been a part of my morning routine ever since. As a fan of the brand for years, I can verify that it truly does keep beverages hot or cold for hours. Given its practicality, the mug is the perfect gift for those that are tough to shop for.

Buy It: Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, ($30, Amazon)

Casper

Casper Snoozewear Face Mask

I’ve been a devout Casper shopper since 2021. Seriously, nearly my entire bed comes from the brand, including the mattress, duvet insert, pillows, headboard, etc. As a Valentine’s Day treat to my favorite frequent travelers, i.e. my dad, I’m grabbing this sleep mask from its snoozewear collection. The pillowy-soft mask blocks out light (my dad’s biggest sleep nemesis) without adding pressure to his head.

Buy It: Casper Snoozewear Face Mask, ($49, Casper)

Amazon

Fancy Homi Pack of Two Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Several of my friends love decorative pillows, which is why I’ve turned to the clever gift of throw pillow covers that switch up the look without adding clutter to their homes. This set of covers features a corduroy texture with a pom pom-lined hem for a sweet touch. It comes in 25 colors, so you can find one that easily matches their decor style.

Buy It: Fancy Homi Pack of Two Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, ($16, Amazon)

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Townsend Frame

Few things are more thoughtful than receiving a framed picture of family, friends, or pets, which is why I’m grabbing this frame for my sister this year. This delicate frame is made of glass with a black iron trim and a leather strap for easy hanging.

Buy It: Anthropologie Townsend Frame, (from $24, Anthropologie)

Amazon

Fortessa Jupiter Vintage Glassware Collection Cake Plate

Heavenly desserts are a Valentine’s Day staple, so I’m grabbing this cake plate to pair with treats as a gift this year. The vintage-inspired platter comes in three colors (pink, clear, and blue) and features beaded detailing for texture. It’s even dishwasher-safe.

Buy It: Fortessa Jupiter Vintage Glassware Collection Cake Plate, ($22, Amazon)