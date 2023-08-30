I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Can’t-Miss Labor Day Deals I’m Eyeing

Including a shearling swivel chair for under $250.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on August 30, 2023
Published on August 30, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Can't Miss Labor Day Deals Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Walmart

Labor Day may mark the end of summer, but it’s the perfect time to embrace the change of seasons by taking stock of your home’s needs for fall. While you’re soaking up the last long weekend of summer, be sure to check out the myriad of sales happening this week, too.

As a home shopping editor, I’m looking forward to the steep steals on bedding, decor, kitchen tools, and cleaning gadgets, so I can get my house in order by September. I’m talking about deals on Nest pumpkin fragrances, KitchenAid food processors, and Better Homes & Gardens swivel chairs. Everything is on sale for under $250, and prices start at just $9.

Shop my favorite Labor Day deals below.

Nestl Duvet Cover

Amazon Nestl Grey Lavender Duvet Cover Queen Size

Amazon

I’ve slowly become tired of my lackluster bedroom. I enjoy a soft, neutral aesthetic in bedrooms, but that doesn’t mean it should be devoid of color. This weekend, I’m eyeing this microfiber duvet cover in a lavender gray hue while it’s only $32. It’s lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for unpredictable temperatures during the transition from summer to fall.

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

Amazon NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Pumpkin Chai

Amazon

While I’m partial to soft floral and woody fragrances, I can’t resist pumpkin when the season arrives. I love burning candles in the living room, but need a consistent, subtle scent in my bedroom. This Nest reed diffuser features light notes of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, marsala chai, and of course, pumpkin.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber 

Amazon LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Amazon

I genuinely enjoy cleaning—except the bathroom—mainly the shower. This spin scrubber promises to clean surfaces in minutes without the elbow grease. It comes with four head attachments and an extendable rod, so you can efficiently clean just about any surface. I’ll never have to kneel to clean the tub again. 

Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair

Walmart Better Homes and Gardens Mira Swivel Chair

Walmart

Fall is for reading, and nothing looks cozier to curl in than this Better Homes & Gardens faux shearling swivel chair from Walmart. It features a 360-degree swivel, plush high-density foam, and a sturdy, solid wood frame that’s built to support you while you lounge. And for less than $250, I’m debating getting two.  

Spring Chef Dough Blender Pastry Cutter

Amazon Spring Chef Dough Blender

Amazon

It’s almost baking season, which means I have to prepare to make pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies for loved ones. That means it’s time to take stock of my baking tools and fill any gaps. I’m grabbing this $9 pastry cutter for pie crusts, biscuits, and cinnamon roll dough. It nixes my amateur use of two knives to mix cold butter and flour without taking up room in my cabinet.

Qimh Industrial Floor Lamp

Amazon QiMH Industrial Floor Lamp

Amazon

My windowless bedroom gets quite dark, so I’m eyeing this industrial-style floor lamp while it’s only $50. The anti-rust metal pole comes in three finishes: nickel, black, and gold, so you can match it with any decor. It has an easy-to-use pedal switch and it even comes with energy-saving Edison bulbs. 

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Outdoor Fire Bowl

Amazon colsen Tabletop Ethanol Fireplace

Amazon

Because I’m a renter, I don’t have the luxury of an outdoor space. But as someone who enjoys a fall bonfire, I’m hoping this indoor-safe tabletop fire bowl will scratch that itch this year. It’s smokeless and odorless, so I can roast marshmallows with friends without worry. It uses rubbing alcohol as fuel that lasts for up to 50 minutes—and it’s 68% off right now.

KitchenAid Food Processor

Amazon KitchenAid KFP0718BM Food Processor

Amazon

I’ve been longing for a food processor for years, and this KitchenAid option is going straight into my cart now that it’s $80. The 7-cup processor uses low and high speeds, but also a pulse function for crushing nuts or blending dough. It even comes with a shredding disc, and all attachments are dishwasher safe. 

Delux Baseboard Cleaner

Amazon Baseboard Cleaner Tool with Handle

Amazon

Another chore I can’t stand is dusting baseboards. Baseboards get grimy and dirty, but running a cloth around the perimeter of my apartment on my hands and knees is a task I struggle to commit to. This $22 cleaner allows you to sweep baseboards in minutes thanks to its extendable rod and four reusable dust pads. Just pop the microfiber and chenille pads into the washing machine when you’re done!

