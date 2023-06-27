I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives

Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching (on July 11 and July 12 to be exact), but there are plenty of deals you can already shop right now. To help you narrow down your choices, I picked out some of my favorite items that I think you should check out. And I shop every day for a living, so rest assured, I’ve already perused hundreds of early deals already .

I selected products that I already have, like this shower scrubber, and some that I have my eye on, like this best-selling sunrise alarm clock that currently has a double discount. Whether you’re looking for affordable dinnerware or home decor, keep reading below to browse my picks, with prices starting at just $12.

Editor-Approved Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Method All-Purpose Cleaner (Four-Pack)

I use this spray every day to wipe down the counters in my kitchen and bathroom. The biodegradable plant-based formula smells just like grapefruit (though if you don’t like that fragrance, there are other scents available), is cruelty-free, and comes in a recycled plastic bottle. You can use the spray to clean all kinds of non-porous surfaces, like tile, stone, wood, and glass.

Buy It: Method All-Purpose Cleaner, $17 (was $20), Amazon

Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Water Tumbler

You can’t beat the discount on this tumbler—it’s currently 43% off. The 20-ounce glass bottle features a natural bamboo lid and silicone sleeve to help you grip it without slipping. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors, including light blue, olive, orange, purple, yellow, and even marbled prints. The cup is so “aesthetically pleasing” that it would look great displayed on your counter. I’m a big iced coffee drinker, and this bottle is right up my alley.

Buy It: Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Water Tumbler, $17 (was $30), Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

If you have curly hair like me, you know the bedhead struggle. That’s where satin pillowcases, like this one from Kitsch, come to the rescue. The smooth fabric reduces friction on your hair and skin to prevent frizz and fine lines. Amazon shoppers love this pillowcase, too, awarding it more than 13,600 five-star ratings.

Buy It: Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, $19 (was $23), Amazon

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber

I purchased this spin brush a few months ago, and I can’t tell you how much easier it makes cleaning my shower. I used to climb into the tub and scrub for ages without making a dent in the soap scum, but this device was able to remove it much more quickly. The scrubber has an extendable arm with four brush heads and two speeds—and you can snag it now for $26 off.

Buy It: Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $66), Amazon

Steviieden Ceramic Vase

I think this vase looks so chic, and it’s on sale for only $21 with a clickable coupon. The sculptural ceramic vase is 8.7 inches tall with a cream-colored matte finish. Place a bouquet of flowers in the vase or just display it on a side table or bookshelf as a piece of decor.

Buy It: Steviieden Ceramic Vase, $21 with coupon (was $31), Amazon

Gibson Home Zen Buffet Porcelain Dinnerware Set

I love the square shape of the plates in this set if you’re looking for new dinnerware. The four-person service set includes dinner plates, dessert plates, bowls, and mugs, and it also comes in sets for six or eight people. Made of BPA-free, heat-resistant white porcelain, the dishes are durable yet lightweight. According to one reviewer, the dinnerware is an “excellent dinner set for a beginner at an affordable price.”

Buy It: Gibson Home Zen Buffet Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $35 (was $60), Amazon

Utopia Home Premium Velvet Hangers

I have way too many clothes for the amount of storage space I have, so I love slim hangers like these that don’t take up too much room in the closet. The hangers have a 360-degree swivel hook, and they’re covered with velvet that cling to clothing to prevent them from sliding off. The best-sellers have received more than 36,200 perfect ratings from reviewers, and they’re on sale for about 50 cents apiece.

Buy It: Utopia Home Premium Velvet Hangers, $24 (was $30), Amazon

Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock

I am not a morning person at all, so I’ve been considering buying a sunrise alarm clock to try to help me out of bed in the morning (and wind down at night after too much coffee). This light is a steal at just $31 with the on-page coupon (that’s 49% off). It has seven colors to choose from, FM radio, and a bunch of alarm sounds, including ocean waves, running streams, and birds singing, so you can pick a pleasant sound to wake up to.

Buy It: Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $31 with coupon (was $60), Amazon

Tozo W1 Wireless Charger

You can never have enough phone chargers, and I love the sleek look of this one. It’s compatible with a wide variety of wireless charging-enabled phones, including iPhone generations X through 14 and Samsung and Google Pixel devices, and Tozo earbuds. The charger has LED indicator lights to let you know when your phone is done charging, and it has built-in over-charging, over-heating, and short-circuit protection. Amazon shoppers love the wireless charger, giving it more than 66,700 perfect ratings.

Buy It: Tozo W1 Wireless Charger, $11 (was $20), Amazon