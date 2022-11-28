I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Can’t Miss Cyber Monday Deals

From memory foam pillows to charcuterie boards to holiday wreaths.

Lily Gray
Lily Gray

November 28, 2022

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
If you were too exhausted after your Thanksgiving feast to shop on Black Friday the next day, there’s still time to score huge savings after a restful weekend. Cyber Monday has officially arrived with thousands of deals at even steeper discounts than on the previous Friday. There are millions of markdowns across nearly every online retailer you can think of—not exactly manageable for the average shopper. 

I research, test, and report on home products every day, so this Cyber Monday, I’m sharing my favorite deals that I’m adding to my shopping cart. My list includes home upgrades like memory foam pillows, cloud-like duvet covers, and convenient air fryers, but also holiday gift ideas like seasonal scented candles, tumblers, and live Norfolk Island pines. And the discounts are up to 50% off. 

Editor-Approved Cyber Monday Deals:

Ahead, keep reading to shop my absolute favorite Cyber Monday deals found at Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, Parachute, and more. Prices start at just $11. 

Amazon Black Friday Under $50 Gifts

Le Jolie Muse Fir and Cedarwood Christmas Candle

Seasonal candles make the best holiday gifts to hostesses and friends, so I’m buying a few of these cedarwood and fir candles while they’re $13 off. The woody scent is a crowd pleaser around the holidays, and they can enjoy it for up to 90 hours. 

Buy It: Le Jolie Muse Fir and Cedarwood Christmas Candle, $35 (was $46), Amazon

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

I’ve had my eyes on the Parachute cloud cotton duvet cover set since its release a few weeks ago. The gauze-like texture is light and airy, but still warm enough for year-round comfort. And it’s made from 100% Turkish cotton, so it’s dreamily soft to the touch. 

Buy It: Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set, From $223 (was from $279), Parachute

Large Norfolk Island Pine

The Sill Norfolk Island Pine

If you don’t enjoy freshly cut Christmas trees around the holidays, consider this tropical Norfolk Island pine that you can enjoy all year. It thrives in bright, indirect sunlight with regular waterings after the soil dries out—about every one to two weeks. I’m giving it to a few loved ones this year, but will maybe snag one for myself, too. 

Buy It: The Sill Norfolk Island Pine, $55 (was $78), The Sill

Kingrol 6 Pack 9 oz Romantic Water Glasses

Kingrol Six-Pack Romantic Water Glasses

I’m replacing my water glasses this Black Friday as mine lack character and charm. These iridescent, embossed tumblers are exactly what my kitchen needs. The vintage-inspired design makes them show-stopping glasses for hosting and everyday use.

Buy It: Kingrol Six-Pack Romantic Water Glasses, $24 (was $28), Amazon

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

I’m always looking for a way to make weeknight dinners a cinch, and the best way to do that is by purchasing an air fryer. This compact air fryer is ideal for small servings of fries, Brussels sprouts, and crispy chicken. And you can just tuck it away in a cupboard when you’re finished. Get it now for $10 off. 

Buy It: Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $50 (was $60), Amazon

Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

It’s no secret that pour over coffee produces the richest flavors in each brew, which is why this now-$20 pot makes the perfect gift for coffee aficionados. The 34-ounce glass carafe makes up to eight cups at once. It even comes with a reusable filter, and all parts are dishwasher-safe.

Buy It: Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $17 with coupon (was $28), Amazon

Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Contrary to popular belief, I love sitting by an outdoor fire in the winter with friends and family. It’s unseasonably quiet, dark, and cozy, but you definitely need an extra bit of layering to stay warm. Rumpl’s Original puffy blanket is the perfect outdoor throw that stands up to the elements while camping, road tripping, or picnicking. The shell and insulation mimic your favorite puffer jacket, but they’re all made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials. The best part? It’s machine-washable and dryable. 

Buy It: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket, $85 (was $99), Nordstrom

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

By now, my apartment is filled with holiday lights, Christmas trees, garlands, and tinsel, but the one thing that was missing from last year’s celebrations was a wreath. This one from National Tree Company is pre-lit and embellished with pine cones, frosted branches, and berries. And it’s 48% off right now. 

Buy It: National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $32 (was $60), Amazon

Shredded CertiPUR Memory Foam Pillow

Coop Home Goods Eden Memory Foam Pillow

After staying at home for a week during Thanksgiving, I think it’s time to gift my parents new pillows for the holidays. Coop’s memory foam pillows was rated the best pillow for back sleepers, according to our lab testers, which is perfect for my dad. It’s filled with a blend of memory foam and microfiber fill that’s both plush and supportive for a stir-free night’s sleep. 

Buy It: Coop Home Goods Eden Memory Foam Pillow, $77 (was $96), Amazon

magic bullet 11pc Blender

Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender

My personal blender is losing its steam, so I’m grabbing this Magic Bullet personal blender that comes with multiple attachments. Not only can it blend smoothies, but it can also chop, mix, and grind foods like nuts, salsas, and hummus. And it comes with three different cups, so you can blend several things in one go. 

Buy It: Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender, $40 (was $50), Target

Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set

Bambusi Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set

My cheese board is a little small, which is great for intimate gatherings, but the holidays call for something a little more grand. It features a large rectangular base for cheese and spreads, grooved sides for crackers and bread, and a hidden drawer that’s filled with cheese knives. 

Buy It: Bambusi Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set, $60 (was $80), Amazon

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler

Tronco 16-Ounce Glass Tumbler

I’ve been looking for a glass tumbler for iced coffee and this best-seller is the perfect choice. The 16-ounce capacity is ideal for all morning sipping without affecting the taste. It comes with a leak-proof lid and straw, and the tumbler is dishwasher-safe.

Buy It: Tronco 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler, $11 (was $14), Amazon

More Editor-Loved Cyber Monday Deals

Interested in more Cyber Monday deals? Some of my favorite household items that I use nearly every day are on sale for up to 58% off. This microfiber mop system is much more effective than other mops with disposable pads thanks to its reusable microfiber and scrub pads that grip stuck-on grime with ease—and it’s only $21 right now. I received this Mellanni throw blanket a few weeks ago, and I’ve basically been wrapped in it ever since. The two-sided blanket includes faux fur and teddy fleece for a warm and cuddly feel no matter if you’re watching TV, working at your desk, or sleeping. Another can’t-miss deal is the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine that debunks the myth that single-serve coffee is weak and tasteless. Grab it now for 30% off. 

More Cyber Monday Deals:

