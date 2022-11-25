I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

Now that our bellies are full of turkey and pumpkin pie, it’s time to pull out our online shopping carts this weekend. Black Friday is officially here—and there are millions of deals available to shoppers across all corners of the internet. Sounds stressful? Don’t worry, I’m sharing my personal wishlist that I’m grabbing over the next 24 hours.

I shop online for a living as a commerce editor, so naturally, I’ve been compiling lists of the best Black Friday deals at a variety of retailers for weeks. Ahead, you’ll find huge discounts on big-ticket items like Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuums for $100 off and Calphalon espresso machines for a whopping 37% off. You’ll also discover markdowns on giftable items like alpaca throws from The Citizenry, seasonal scented candles from Homesick, and weighted duvet inserts from Luna. Prices start at just $10, but these deals are sure to go in a flash.

Below shop my 15 favorite Black Friday deals you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP before they sell out.

Amazon

Calphalon TempIQ Espresso Machine

As a cappuccino fanatic, I dream of making a perfectly foamy cup at home. The Calphalon espresso machine is just the thing to bring the coffee shop into my kitchen. It’s equipped with an Italian espresso pump and a steam wand to make flavorful brews at an optimal temperature. Get it now for 37% off.

Buy It: Calphalon TempIQ Espresso Machine, $315 (was $500), Amazon

Target

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum

I live with a happy golden retriever in a small apartment, so the pet hair piles up quickly. Removing the hair from rugs and upholstery is particularly exhaustive. While it’s $100 off for Black Friday, I’m eyeing the Dyson Ball Animal Origin vacuum that’s specifically designed to target deeply set messes. The ultra-powerful pet vacuum not only grabs hair from carpets, but it also traps embedded allergens, dirt, and dust from all floor types.

Buy It: Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum, $280 (was $380), Target

amazon

Sweese Porcelain Bowls Set of Six

Pasta is its own food group in my household, so it comes as no surprise that I’m buying this set of pasta bowls while they’re only $33. Available in a set of six, the bowls are made of chip-resistant porcelain that features a unique dipped shape to serve cereal, soup, salads, and more.

Buy It: Sweese Porcelain Bowls Set of Six, $31 (was $39), Amazon

Amazon

Luna All Seasoned Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have been touted for providing anxiety relief that leads to deeper sleep, and we could all use that this holiday season. That’s why I’m grabbing this now-up-to-49%-off Luna weighted blanket that’s captured the hearts of more than 7,000 shoppers. The machine-washable duvet inserts come in a range of weights and sizes, so you can choose the fit that’s right for you—and the quilted seams ensure the beads stay evenly distributed.

Buy It: Luna All Seasoned Weighted Blanket, From $56 (was from $75), Amazon

amazon

Homemory Flameless Tea Lights

Real candles can be a hazard around the holidays in busy households with pets and kids. To get the same cozy feeling, I’m shopping flameless tea lights that look good by themselves or inside a votive or hurricane. This 12-piece set is only $10 right now, and have a 100-hour battery life.

Buy It: Homemory Flameless Tea Lights, $10 with coupon ($17), Amazon

The Citizenry

The Citizenry La Calle Alpaca Throw

My linen sheet set from The Citizenry is one of the most luxurious items I own—it's truly the softest linen I’ve ever felt (and the sheets just get silkier over time). Now that the weather is biting, I’m excited to add this light-as-air alpaca throw blanket to support my snowy day reading habits. The handmade alpaca throw is hypoallergenic, making it a great gift for those with sensitive skin. And today, the brand is giving all profits to support Ukrainian families in its Black Friday Fund.

Buy It: The Citizenry La Calle Alpaca Throw, $120 (was $155), The Citizenry

Amazon

Homesick Winter Mantel Premium Scented Candle

One of my favorite gifts to give and receive is a seasonal candle. This Homesick winter mantel candles is infused with top notes of fraser fir and holly berry, mid notes of eucalyptus and mistletoe, and base notes of sugar, spruce, and cedar for a truly merry fragrance. Get one now that it’s 36% off.

Buy It: Homesick Winter Mantel Premium Scented Candle, $25 with coupon (was $38), Amazon

amazon

Offidix Transparent Glass Watering Spray Bottle

Even though they may not need as much water (depending on the plant), plants still need care in the winter. This transparent watering spray bottle will help keep me on track of regular watering—after all, if it’s pretty I’ll use it more. It’s only $11 right now, and designed to freshen up houseplants and succulents.

Buy It: Offidix Transparent Glass Watering Spray Bottle, $11 (was $16), Amazon

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl

I love shopping for serveware, but some pieces are better suited as decor—and this hammered metal bowl certainly deserves a spot on the dining table. It’s the ultimate vessel for displaying fruits, flowers, and holiday decorations like pinecones and ornaments. In a pinch, it makes a gorgeous salad bowl, too.

Buy It: Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl, $25 (was $49), Amazon

amazon

Ronxs Three-in-One Candle Accessory Set

As previously mentioned, I love candles, but I could take better care of them. I’ve always wanted a candle tool set that I could use to trim the wick, snuff the flame, and reposition the wick even while it’s burning. It seems unnecessary, but this best-selling set can increase the burn time and prevent soot from spilling into your home.

Buy It: Ronxs Three-in-One Candle Accessory Set, $14 (was $21), Amazon

Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

I wish I could leisurely drink my morning coffee, but if it isn’t steaming, the once delicious brew is suddenly revolting. I try reheating it in the microwave or adding still-hot coffee from the pot, but it’s not the same as the initial pour, so I end up making a new one or switching to cold brew and pouring out half of my first cup. This smart mug is my gift from heaven as it’s designed to maintain the exact temperature of my liking. The luxury item is a best-seller with more than 5,000 five-star ratings, proving that the perfect cup of coffee is a commodity through investing in.

Buy It: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $100 (was $130), Amazon

Amazon

Google Nest Smart Thermostat

Speaking of temperature control, if you’re like me and live in a space that can’t seem to regulate the room temperature, this Google smart thermostat may be the golden ticket. The clever thermostat monitors your heating and cooling systems, suggests temperature schedules, and automatically adjusts to Eco Temperature when it senses that you’ve left the house—saving you money in the long run. And it’s $40 off right now.

Buy It: Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $90 (was $130), Amazon

Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Colton Upholstered Ottoman

There’s an empty space in one of my hallways, and this upholstered ottoman is going to fill the gap. The now-$89 mid-century modern bench includes tufted faux black leather and classic wood peg legs, giving a neutral finish to fit in most spaces. It can easily flow well in entryways and bedrooms.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Colton Upholstered Ottoman, $89 (was $99), Walmart

amazon

Celebrate with Babs: Holiday Recipes and Traditions

Like millions, I’ve been captivated by the internet’s favorite grandma, Babs on TikTok (her dishwasher hacks blew my mind). She just released a cookbook filled with holiday recipes and traditions, and I must buy it to keep up with her recommendations. Luckily, it’s 36% off, too.

Buy It: Celebrate with Babs: Holiday Recipes and Traditions, $21 (was $32), Amazon

amazon

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

My hardwood floors are constantly littered with dirt, mud, and pet hair. And while a vacuum gets most of the initial mess, a mop is the best option for hidden filth. This $35 mop is the solution to stubborn stains thanks to its microfiber strands that cling to dirt with just water. It even comes with a wring bucket with a splash guard to prevent messes as you clean them.

Buy It: O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $35 (was $40), Amazon

More Editor-Loved Black Friday Deals:

Some of my favorite items that I’ve tested this past year are also on sale during Black Friday. These percale Brooklinen sheets are the crispest, coolest, and most breathable set I’ve found, and they’re 25% off. They’re made from 100% long-staple cotton reminiscent of the luxury found in a five-star hotel. In terms of bedding, I also love the Rumpl merino wool throw blanket that stays on my bed throughout winter and beyond. It’s softer than any other wool I’ve found without being scratchy, and it makes a great gift, too. I’ve raved about the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows before, and it’s unlikely that I’ll stop. They’re supportive, fluffy, and never lose their shape throughout the night.