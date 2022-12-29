8 Products from Our Walmart Line That Shoppers, Editors, and Lab Testers Loved This Year

We are so passionate about bringing our readers the best home products that we created our own line at Walmart. The Better Homes & Gardens line includes plenty of practical items that our editors have tried and tested, including these handy food storage containers, as well as standalone decor pieces and plenty of best-selling furniture items for both the indoors and out.

To save you time from pouring through pages and pages of products, we rounded up some of our favorites that will elevate the overall style of your home, as well as be useful for your everyday life. Picks include these clever bath towels that have different textures on each side for different drying needs, and this super affordable indoor/outdoor rug that emerged as one of the best out of the 31 rugs from various brands that we tested in our Lab. Keep reading to learn more about our shopper-favorite and editor-approved picks, with prices starting at just $10.

Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Five-Piece Wicker Conversation Set with Patio Covers

This patio set is so popular that it frequently sells out, so if you’re in the market for great patio furniture, don’t sleep on this one while it’s actually in stock. The River Oaks Five-Piece Wicker Conversation set is not only beautiful, but also practical, too. Each piece has been finished to last outdoors, including its fade-resistant seat cushions, all-weather wicker, and powder-coated steel frames. Other unique features include chairs that swivel, marble-finish ceramic tabletops, and covers to protect the set when not in use—all options that are difficult to find with patio furniture sets at this price point.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Five-Piece Wicker Conversation Set with Patio Covers, ($1,396, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Metal Candle Holder Lantern

Boasting more than 330 five-star ratings, this candle holder has won shoppers over with its striking good looks. The candle holder is modeled after an old-fashioned lantern, which manages to be both elegant and versatile. You can style these next to your fireplace as a piece of décor or prop one or more atop a console table in lieu of a lamp. These come in three sizes (small, medium, and large), and can be used with one 4-inch pillar high candle each.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Metal Candle Holder Lantern, (from $14, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair is a fun alternative to your run-of-the-mill lounge chair. Its boho style is eye-catching and luxurious; this is the kind of seating you’d find along the pool or beach at a boutique hotel in Mexico or Costa Rica. This chair can be used inside or out, but if you choose to keep it outside, we recommend keeping it in a covered area and taking it inside during inclement weather. One of our shopping writers who owns this chair says that the interior is roomy, providing plenty of head clearance. Not only that, but there’s also enough room for two people to snuggle up in this.



Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, ($347, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair

Sinking into the plush cushioning and fuzzy boucle present on this swivel chair will provide the utmost comfort, whether you’re working from your home office or cuddling up with a good read by your window. The chair achieves this thanks to the faux shearling fabric, which is known for being warm and soft, and its high-density foam padding. Plus, its neutral color allows you to get creative with colorful throw blankets or pillows. This is modern in design so it’ll work with similar décor styles, such as minimalist spaces. This pick also frequently sells out, so don’t miss your chance to snag the cozy, on-trend chair while you can.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair, ($279, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Freestanding Fan Forced 1500W Portable Fireplace

Out of the 31 space heaters we tested in our Lab, we found this model to be the best. The portable fireplace heated up our space quickly, bringing our room from 70 to 73 degrees in just 30 minutes. The fan features anti-tipping technology, an important safety feature that was so effective, the machine shut off before it even hit the ground. Plus, unlike other space heaters, it can double as a piece of decor. The retro design will be a stylish addition to your space while the faux flames will bring a soothing level of ambiance to your room.



Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Freestanding Fan Forced 1500W Portable Fireplace, $50 (was $59), Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Food Storage Canister Pack of Eight

Our tester said that out of the 21 food storage containers tested, they loved these so much that they were going to buy some for themselves. The Better Homes & Gardens canisters proved to be quite sturdy during testing; they survived our pre-wash test with no staining and had a tight enough seal to where they did not break open upon impact when dropped. A standout feature of these food storage containers is that the lids have handles, making them easy to carry around. Keep in mind they can only store dry foods, and as such, aren’t microwave- or freezer-safe.



Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Food Storage Canister Pack of Eight, ($30, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Multi-Color Striped Outdoor Rug

We all know how expensive rugs can get, which is why this Multi-Color Striped Outdoor Rug is such a steal. For $57, you get a roomy 5 x 7 rug that is quality. During our testing of 31 indoor/outdoor rugs, we found this to be the best budget option. It’s made of weather-resistant materials and has been treated to be fade-resistant. Unlike other rugs we tested, all the corners laid flat while on the ground. It was also easy to clean and didn’t sustain any damage when we dragged a plant pot across the rug. Plus, the range of colors present on the rug will add vibrancy to your outdoor space.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Multi-Color Striped Outdoor Rug, (from $57, Walmart)

Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Texture Bath Towel

Our tester called these bath towels perfect for family bathrooms. Out of 31 bath towels we tested, these ones proved to be one of the best picks thanks to their excellent absorbency (it only took one swipe to completely dry out hands) and the fact that it remained soft after washing. We also liked it for its unique design; one side is soft, making it great for washing your face, while the other features a pattern that’s great for drying off after a shower. The bath towels come in 11 different color options, ranging from neutrals such as white and black to various shades of blue.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Texture Bath Towel, ($10, Walmart)