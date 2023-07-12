I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 43 Major Deals I’m Eyeing This Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day might as well be its own holiday. For online shoppers (and those generally in need of home and garden updates), the retailer offers impressive discounts across kitchen, bedding, technology, and other must-have categories. Whether you’re working on a mini mid-summer patio renovation or are stocking up on gifts ahead of fall and the holiday season, Amazon Prime Day is a budget-friendly opportunity to save big on major steals from July 11 to 12, 2023. This two-day marathon is a bona-fide gold mine for discounts and deals.

While you can reference Amazon’s Prime Day deals section for staggering discounts across various products and brands, I’m a professional shopping writer. Cutting through the noise is my job, and I’m here to show you the most impressive deals across brands like Dyson, iRobot, Samsung, and more. Here are the 43 best price cuts I’ve found so far, including ones I’d love to add to my own shopping list:

Amazon

Editor-Loved Prime Day Bedding, Bath, and Closet Deals

Personally, nothing feels quite as “worth it” to me as splurging on my bedding, bath, and my closet essentials. Why not make my living situation feel like a spa with a discounted towel warmer and super-soft towels to go in it?

Next up, everybody needs a portable steamer on-hand for busting stubborn wrinkles out of clothes, so this best-selling appliance is top of my shopping list while it’s 23% off.

As for bedding, I fell in love with the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow a few months ago, and have been waiting for it to go on sale so that I could buy more for my bedding setup; I love this pillow so much, I’ll even stick it in my carry-on when I go on vacation, and this Amazon Prime Day 20-percent-off deal is the most impressive steal I’ve seen.

Amazon

Editor-Loved Prime Day Home Deals

For many, Amazon Prime Day hits at the ideal midpoint of the year, when renovation dreams are a-plenty and leases may be expiring. I’ve always been wired to make drastic moves around August, so I often find myself stocking up in a semi-panic when July hits, making Prime Day a, uh, prime, time to restock my major home needs.

The first step to having a home I love being in? Keeping it clean. Dyson of course dominates Amazon Prime Day sales, making it easy to snag a cordless vacuum cleaner from the brand for 30% off. I’ll have to snag one quickly before they sell out, as Dysons tend to go quickly. I’d also love to snag one of iRobot’s most popular Roomba models, a self-emptying pick that shoppers rave about, while it’s 40% off.

Then I’ll stock up on some smaller items. Since I moved recently and have to re-buy many items I was unable to ship, I’m definitely considering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle while it’s discounted, as this one purchase pays for itself by saving me the grocery money (and hassle) I spend on endless sparkling waters.

Amazon

Editor-Loved Prime Day Outdoor Deals

While I adore my home itself, I’m heading out into my yard and garden whenever I get a spare moment, so I relish any opportunity to deck out the deck.

When I lived in a frigid ski town, the smokeless Solo Stove 2.0 won over friends and family who visited. Whether you’re using it for grilling season or to huddle around a fire, this popular stovetop is an excellent purchase for the yard and patio—and you’ll want to act quickly while it’s on sale for 28% off.

Personally, I also adore lounging in my backyard with a paperback in a solid Adirondack chair, so I’m eyeing these delightful wooden versions on sale for 25% off. Why not add to the atmosphere with some on-sale heavy-duty string lights when the dusk sets in?

Amazon

Editor-Loved Prime Day Tech Deals

Since I’m a shopping writer myself, many of my friends and family ask me semi-confidentially over text: What are the deals I really champion them buying every July? My answer is always the same. While many categories are exponentially on sale, this is the time to stock up on technology. From Amazon-branded products to larger televisions, Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to upgrade the monitors, computers, cameras, and more.

I had a brief fling with a walking pad in the summer of 2020 before moving and gifting my appliance to a friend. While this popular under-desk treadmill is 15% off, I plan on purchasing one for my home office—and getting up to 5 miles walking in throughout the day while I write and email like I did then.

Similarly, I love having a show on in the background and have always lusted after the Samsung Frame TV. At 34% off, now is my ideal time to purchase this stunning television—which blends effortlessly into the wall and meshes with any decor.