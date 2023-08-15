Add Some Color to Your Baking with the Edible Flower Croissant Trend

Edible flowers have long been a trend in cakes, teas, and salads, but the pastry scene on TikTok has found a new use for them: Colorful floral croissants are taking over, and they’re the cutest summer trend to level up your next batch of baked goods.

You don't have to be a professional pastry chef to get the effect of a pretty floral croissant—creator @lilyghodrati showed off her simple (yet still tasty) technique of adding flowers to premade crescent roll dough in a video that now has 3.7 million views. Whether you go for a shortcut or from scratch version, the easiest way to make these Pinterest-worthy croissants is to add the flowers right before rolling up cut pieces of dough. Once rolled, the flowers will create a layered pattern that is baked into the croissant.



You have plenty of options when it comes to choosing flowers to include in your creations: Pansies, borage, violets, rose petals, and lavender are naturally the right size for baking, lay flat when rolled into the croissant, and—because you definitely want to stay away from bitter edible flowers—all taste sweet.

Culinary artist, chef, and baker Loria Stern (aka @loriastern on Instagram) shared her take on the trend in a post that now has nearly 22,000 likes, adding the twist of making the croissants miniature. The result is an extra airy, light texture.

"Love how the flower petals laminate in the dough layers," Stern wrote in the caption.



Croissants and edible flowers make an ideal pair because the act of rolling the flowers into the dough keeps them from falling off during the baking process. Even when the dough rises, the pattern of the flowers will move with it, preventing them from being buried underneath the surface of the pastry. Plus, the dough offers added protection once the flowers are rolled in, preventing them from burning or getting too brown in the oven.



Aspiring pastry chefs aren’t stopping at croissants—shortbread cookies seem to be on their way to take over this trend. Since they have a flat surface that doesn’t shape shift during the baking process, it’s even easier to arrange your edible flowers into small pictures and scenes, giving you ample creative freedom.



Whether they’re filling every croissant layer or just adding a little color to the top, edible flowers are a colorful way to make this delicate pastry even prettier. They're sure to impress at brunch or make for the perfect Sunday afternoon activity—plus, as nice as they look, you know they'll taste even better.

