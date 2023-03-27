EatingWell Just Launched a Line of Ceramic-Coated (and Affordable) Cookware

From nonstick, ceramic-coated pots and pans to stainless steel knives (complete with sheaths), this collection is the perfect kit for any home chef.

Published on March 27, 2023
If you love to cook, whether you’re just dabbling in creating meals or you’re practically a master chef, you probably know the importance of a good set of cookware. If you’re in the market for a fresh set, you’ll want to check out EatingWell’s first-ever line of ceramic-coated cookware, cutlery, and other cooking tools. (EatingWell is a sister brand of Better Homes & Gardens). The EatingWell Collection includes everything a home cook needs to make anything from scrambled eggs to beef tenderloin—and all at a highly affordable price.

The EatingWell Collection will debut on HSN on Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. Eastern. They’ll be sharing the new products’ great features and cooking demos for healthy, easy meals to make at home.

“Having the right cookware is key to creating an enjoyable cooking experience at home,” said Penelope Wall, senior editorial director of EatingWell, in a statement. “These products are designed to make cooking healthy, delicious dishes better—and save you time in the kitchen since they’re so easy to clean.”

The EatingWell Cookware Collection includes:  

The pieces have a nonstick ceramic coating, so cooking and cleanup are super easy. You can put everything in the dishwasher, though handwashing is recommended—and since washing these pans is a breeze, a few extra minutes is worth the time to keep them looking and working great. The items in the collection are also PFA-free.

Not only is the EatingWell Cookware Collection well-priced, but it looks fantastic, too. The cookware is available in blue, cream, and sage, so there’s a color to go with just about any design style—and the hues are perfect for a spring refresh. (Just be sure to wash those new items before you use them.)

For more information about the EatingWell Collection, visit EatingWell.com and shop the collection from HSN.

