Sustainable Food and Drink Will Be Everywhere in 2023

Every year, we see predictions about what foods, ingredients, and cooking styles will be trending. Some disappear, but the good ones, like delicious acai bowls or creative and eye-popping charcuterie boards, are lasting. So, what will the trends be in 2023? Our sister brand EatingWell’s list of what’s coming in 2023 has something for everyone. Here’s what you can expect to see, sip, and prep this year.

6 Key Food Trends in 2023, According to EatingWell

Products from the Sea

From kelp-based products to sustainable seafood, the ocean is the source of some of the hottest food trends this year. Get ready for kelp noodles, kelp chips, and other algae-based delectables. And while lobster is no longer considered sustainable, salmon, shrimp, and other popular fish can still be part of a healthy, eco-friendly meal.

Coffee Alternatives

You may not be ready to give up your morning jolt of java, but sustainable options can add variety to your routine. Try FigBrew’s Figgee, an organic coffee substitute made of figs, or beanless coffee for a hot or cold brew. With land for coffee growing expected to decrease by 50% by 2050, checking out coffee alternatives will help you prepare for the future.

Low- or No-Alcohol Cocktails

The trend for drinks in 2023 doesn’t necessarily include hard liquor. Searches for mocktails are trending, and there’s a return to lighter options like wine spritzes for lower-calorie, refreshing flavors. Non-alcoholic beer is also taking its place on the bar menu.

Drink to Your Health

More and more beverages include healthy adaptogens, making your afternoon pick-me-up more than just a way to quench your thirst. Look for adaptogens such as ginseng in bottled water, iced tea, fruit-based drinks, and more. Also, adaptogen drinks are being touted as a healthy alternative to cocktails, since they have a relaxing effect.

Copycat Recipes

You can save a lot of money by making a recipe you love at a local restaurant in your kitchen. This trend started during the pandemic when we couldn’t dine out, but it continues as people watch their budgets due to skyrocketing food costs. Unfortunately, those costs get passed on to restaurant customers, often making a dinner out for a family of four prohibitively expensive. As a bonus, copycat recipes are sometimes healthier than restaurant versions, or you can modify them to your taste.

Purple Tomatoes

Darker veggies and fruits are indeed more protein and vitamin-rich than lighter options, and the new purple tomato is no exception. Anthocyanins, found in blueberries and blackberries, make these bioengineered tomatoes even healthier than red ones. Will health-conscious consumers be comfortable in 2023 with a genetically-altered tomato? We’ll see how this trend prediction turns out

