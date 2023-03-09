Is Eating Oranges in the Shower as Great as Everyone Says?

Remember drinking a beer in the shower during college (and maybe even beyond)? Well, eating oranges in the shower is the 2023, much healthier version of this popular pastime. With #showerorange getting more than 7 million views on TikTok, people are definitely doing this for the likes, but there may be something more here, as many users are calling the shower orange experience “life-changing.”

From the refreshing element of the natural citrus scent, accentuated by the steam of the shower, to easier cleanup, the ritual of eating oranges in the shower is making ordinary oranges the keys to extraordinary experiences. But is eating an orange in the shower as amazing as everyone says it is? Here’s what you need to know about this trend.

What TikTok Has to Say

TikTok users have reported a variety of experiences. Some report a near-primal experience of tearing the peel off and enjoying that fresh citrus scent, sans concerns about making a mess, claiming it creates an aromatic, spa-like atmosphere. Many TikTokers claim eating oranges in the shower also feels cleaner, because you can just rinse the juice off without getting sticky.

Eating an orange in the shower is also a very mindful experience. Truly taking in the scent and taste, you’re not multitasking: You’re physically peeling the orange without your attention being diverted to your phone or something else the way you would with ordinary snacking.

Are There Any Risks to Eating Oranges in the Shower?

While many of us think of the shower as the cleanest place in our home, that’s not necessarily true. Showers can be teeming with contaminants, including product residue, germs, mold, and hair—all things you don’t want to mix with food. The easiest way to prevent any contamination is to not put the orange down as you eat it.

If you have a shower caddy, built-in shelf, or you are simply using the ledges of your bathtub/shower combo, don’t put down a fresh orange where there were previously bottles of shampoo or body wash, because these surfaces can hold onto mold, mildew, or soap scum, none of which should be ingested.

Tips for Enhancing Your Shower Orange Experience

If the potential risks haven’t scared you off this trend, there are ways to make your shower orange as enjoyable as possible. Peeling an orange can be a bit challenging, whether you are in the shower or in the kitchen. So, start with a ripe orange or a type of orange with thin skin, because it will be easier to peel. Alternatively, you can start peeling the orange out of the shower and then finish in the shower.

You could also swap out an orange for a clementine, which is far easier to peel and has a similar taste and fragrance.

While many say cleanup post–shower orange is easy, others aren’t so keen on having to scoop up soggy orange peels. Try putting all the peels on an empty shelf of your shower caddy to shorten the process and prevent potential drain clogs.

The Easier Alternatives to the Shower Orange

For a similar and, frankly, more relaxing experience, you could try eating an orange in the bath instead. Find a bowl—preferably a plastic or Pyrex one, because if you accidentally drop a glass or ceramic bowl with slippery fingers, you could cut yourself. Run the bath and enjoy your orange while you soak, gathering the peels in the bowl. After you’re finished eating, take the used peels and put them in your bathwater to extend the life of that citrusy aroma.

If you’re more of a shower person and care most about enjoying that citrus smell, consider adding a few drops of orange essential oil or a citrus blend on the floor of your shower. (Just don’t add too much, as the floor could get slippery.) Run your shower water and breathe in the tropical bliss.