Rooms Living Room Decorating and Design Amazon's Best-Selling Couch Slipcover With Over 55,500 Perfect Ratings Is 36% Off Right Now Pet owners love it for protecting their furniture against claws. By Lauren Taylor Published on April 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington Whether you frequently host parties at your house or you have kids and pets, a couch cover is a smart way to keep your sofa clean and stain- and crumb-free. We found a highly-rated option at Amazon that currently has a double discount. The Easy-Going slipcover is 20% off, and you can get an additional 20% off the sale price with the clickable on-page coupon. The one-piece cover is made of a spandex and polyester blend jacquard that stretches to fit your furniture. It wraps all sides of the sofa and has an elastic bottom to hold it in place. The slipcover even comes with foam pieces that can be tucked into the couch crevices to make it super secure and prevent it from moving around. The standard size fits sofas up to 6.5 feet long, 2.9 feet deep, and 2.9 feet tall, but if you have a larger one, a loveseat, or a chair that you want to cover, there are sizes available for those, too. Amazon Buy It: Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover, $19 with coupon (was $30), Amazon Instead of spot-cleaning your couch any time something spills, you can throw the sofa cover in the washing machine to quickly tidy up the whole thing. You don't have to worry about the slipcover clashing with your decor, either, because there are 37 colors available, including dark gray, beige, black, dark green, cream, and taupe. The popular cover has received more than 55,500 five-star ratings, and it's currently the best-selling option on Amazon. "My cat was destroying my loveseat with her claws, and this cover makes it [look] like new," one shopper commented. "It stretched completely over the entire thing and was so easy to put on and tuck between the cushions." The Viral Mellanni Sheets With 239,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale With a Double Discount at Amazon Not only is the couch cover a great item to protect your sofa from daily wear and tear, but it's also an affordable way to change up the color of your sofa without having to purchase a whole new piece of furniture. One reviewer said the slipcover "gave new life to an 11-year-old recliner, 12-year-old chair, and 6-year-old sofa," while another commented that their couch "looks brand new." Be sure to check out this sofa cover while it's on sale, and don't forget to add the on-page coupon for that extra 20% off.