Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.

At retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more, you can find everything you need to turn your home into a winter wonderland—and at a discount, too, so you can save money for the rest of your holiday festivities. These are some of the best deals on outdoor holiday decor you can find right now ahead of Black Friday, so be sure to take advantage of them ASAP.

Wayfair

Best Holiday Wreath Deals

Whether you’re looking for a large or small wreath for your door, you’ll find deals on every size, color, and style you’re looking for. This beautiful wreath from Wayfair with blue and silver bauble ornaments and bows is currently 35% off, and this wreath that looks extra wintery with white lights, pine cones, and red berries is 22% off at Amazon. You can also check out this classic wreath adorned with red and gold bauble ornaments, or score this green eucalyptus leaf wreath that can stay up year-round for under $30.

Frontgate

Best Holiday Doormat Deals

While you can’t turn your house into a full-on gingerbread house, you can buy this fun doormat with a gingerbread design for 25% off. If that’s not your style, this skiing dogs doormat that’s only $55 will be a fun crowd pleaser. There are also a variety of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” doormats to shop, too.

Amazon

Best Holiday Yard Decor Deals

To add some holiday sparkle to your home, be sure to check out these LED light-up spheres, snowflakes, and stars that can be hung from trees or your porch, starting at just $31. And for a unique spin on holiday decor, you can snag this cute bicycle wheel snowman wearing a hat and red and green plaid scarf for only $22—you’ll definitely get lots of questions about where you bought it. Another great find: These meteor shower lights that are 40% off and will brighten up your whole yard. They come in a variety of colors, including warm and cool white, blue, purple, and a multicolored option.

Wayfair

Best Outdoor Holiday Light Deals

These old-fashioned multicolor Christmas lights (with red, orange, yellow, green, and blue lights) will look so fun in your yard, and they’re made of sturdy plastic that won’t fade or crack. If you prefer white holiday lights, these start at just $9 from Walmart. For shoppers who can’t decide what color lights to get, you can always try these combo lights that can be changed from white to colorful via remote.

Amazon

Best Holiday Door Decor Deals

You’ll find plenty of deals on doorway and porch decor to welcome guests to your home, like this red and black plaid “Merry Christmas” sign. Shop a whole variety of garlands to deck your door, too. This classic garland with warm white lights is on sale for only $35, and this garland with pine cones and red berries is currently 57% off. To save yourself time and money, you can even buy this decor set that includes a wreath, garland, and two mini Christmas trees to flank your front door for 34% off.