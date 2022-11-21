Shopping Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins Shop wreaths, reindeer, lights, and more, starting at just $9. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on November 21, 2022 10:01AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening. At retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more, you can find everything you need to turn your home into a winter wonderland—and at a discount, too, so you can save money for the rest of your holiday festivities. These are some of the best deals on outdoor holiday decor you can find right now ahead of Black Friday, so be sure to take advantage of them ASAP. Wayfair Best Holiday Wreath Deals Whether you’re looking for a large or small wreath for your door, you’ll find deals on every size, color, and style you’re looking for. This beautiful wreath from Wayfair with blue and silver bauble ornaments and bows is currently 35% off, and this wreath that looks extra wintery with white lights, pine cones, and red berries is 22% off at Amazon. You can also check out this classic wreath adorned with red and gold bauble ornaments, or score this green eucalyptus leaf wreath that can stay up year-round for under $30. National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $39 (was $60), Amazon Melliful Christmas Wreath, $34 (was $77), Walmart The Holiday Aisle Wreath, $63 (was $99), Wayfair Three Posts Faux Lighted Plastic Wreath, $72 (was $117), Wayfair Lifefair Green Eucalyptus Leaf Wreath, $27 (was $37), Amazon Celebrations Home LED Pre-Lit Warm White Wreath, $50 (was $80), Ace Hardware Celebrations Home LED Pre-Lit Warm White Wreath with Bow, $50 (was $80), Ace Hardware Frontgate Best Holiday Doormat Deals While you can’t turn your house into a full-on gingerbread house, you can buy this fun doormat with a gingerbread design for 25% off. If that’s not your style, this skiing dogs doormat that’s only $55 will be a fun crowd pleaser. There are also a variety of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” doormats to shop, too. Gingerbread Manor Coco Doormat, $52 (was $99), Frontgate Wingate Festive Monogrammed Doormat, $89 (was $129), Frontgate Skiing Dogs Doormat, from $55 (was from $69), Frontgate Winter Birds Doormat, from $55 (was from $69), Frontgate DII Christmas Welcome Mat, $11 (was $27), Amazon Home & More Holiday Coir Doormat, $18 (was $24), Walmart Calloway Mills Christmas Wreath Outdoor Doormat, $11 (was $16), Walmart Calloway Mills Holiday Joy Doormat, $24 (was $35), Walmart Calloway Mills Rudolph Outdoor Doormat, $19 (was $27), Walmart DII Merry Christmas Trees Doormat, $18 (was $21), Walmart Amazon Best Holiday Yard Decor Deals To add some holiday sparkle to your home, be sure to check out these LED light-up spheres, snowflakes, and stars that can be hung from trees or your porch, starting at just $31. And for a unique spin on holiday decor, you can snag this cute bicycle wheel snowman wearing a hat and red and green plaid scarf for only $22—you’ll definitely get lots of questions about where you bought it. Another great find: These meteor shower lights that are 40% off and will brighten up your whole yard. They come in a variety of colors, including warm and cool white, blue, purple, and a multicolored option. Eambrite Pre-Lit Reindeer, $65 with coupon (was $80), Amazon Meteor Shower Christmas Lights, $28 (was $40), Amazon The Holiday Aisle Penguin Lighted Display Set, $140 (was $187), Wayfair The Twillery Co. Jed Metal Bicycle Wheel Snowman, $22 (was $25), Wayfair LED Sparkle Sphere, from $71 (was from $89), Frontgate LED Spritzers, from $40 (was from $59), Frontgate LED 3D Shimmering Spheres, from $31 (was from $39), Frontgate Wayfair Best Outdoor Holiday Light Deals These old-fashioned multicolor Christmas lights (with red, orange, yellow, green, and blue lights) will look so fun in your yard, and they’re made of sturdy plastic that won’t fade or crack. If you prefer white holiday lights, these start at just $9 from Walmart. For shoppers who can’t decide what color lights to get, you can always try these combo lights that can be changed from white to colorful via remote. Loende Christmas Lights, $9 (was $10), Walmart Loende Multicolor Mini LED String Lights, $16 (was $19), Walmart The Holiday Aisle LED String Lights, $32 (was $45), Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Multicolor String Lights, $60, Wayfair Brizled Color Changing Christmas Lights, $20 (was $36), Amazon Prextex White Christmas Lights, $12 (was $14), Amazon Prextex Multi Color Christmas Lights, $10 (was $17), Amazon Lorryte Christmas String Lights, $22 (was $26), Amazon Home Lighting Christmas Decorative Mini Lights, $17 (was $27), Amazon Amazon Best Holiday Door Decor Deals You’ll find plenty of deals on doorway and porch decor to welcome guests to your home, like this red and black plaid “Merry Christmas” sign. Shop a whole variety of garlands to deck your door, too. This classic garland with warm white lights is on sale for only $35, and this garland with pine cones and red berries is currently 57% off. To save yourself time and money, you can even buy this decor set that includes a wreath, garland, and two mini Christmas trees to flank your front door for 34% off. National Tree Company Pre-lit Holiday Four-Piece Set, $89 (was $115), Amazon National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Hanging Basket, $50 with coupon (was $90), Amazon Pre-Lit Wall Mounted Buck Lighted Display, $58 (was $100), Wayfair National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, $35 (was $40), Amazon Celebrations Incandescent Pre-Lit Warm White Christmas Garland, $15 (was $35), Ace Hardware Celebrations Incandescent Pre-Lit Multicolored Christmas Garland, $15 (was $35), Ace Hardware The Holiday Aisle Akina Door Decor, $100, Wayfair More Black Friday Deals Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now This Drill Brush Set Has Over 43,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It’s on Sale This Smokeless Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now Ahead of Black Friday Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit