Upgrade Your Kitchen Setup with These Top Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals—All Under $50

We’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about Thanksgiving dinners and taking inventory of our kitchens. Getting geared up and organized for the holiday season like a pro is a common goal—especially for those hosting gatherings or new house guests this year. Finding the right kitchen helpers can feel like a gift in itself, and thanks to the plethora of early Black Friday deals, you don’t have to wait to save big on them.

Forget in-person shopping; the virtual doors to Black Friday savings have officially opened for major retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, making it a smart time to shop for practical everyday items. With steep discounts on ingenious home upgrades that will save you time and money, you can’t afford to miss some of these steals. From coveted appliances that can take you on a culinary adventure to the perfect kitchen counter piece that works double-duty as decor, a stress-free warm and delicious feast is closer than ever before.

We poured over thousands of sale products to curate a list of the best finds that will meet the demands of your modern kitchen—all under $50. We’re talking convenient slow cookers, essentials like toaster ovens, dazzling coffee makers, and more handy tools for the kitchen. Get your shopping done early with can’t-miss bargains from leading household brands like Black + Decker, Hamilton Beach, Magic Bullet, KitchenAid, Keurig, and GE.

Scroll below for the 35 best early Black Friday kitchen deals under $50 from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, that you can take advantage of right now.

Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals:

Target

Best Target Deals:

You'll find everything you need to start making your favorite comfort foods in the kitchen or gift your food-loving friends at Target. Make family brunch a seamless, enjoyable occasion with the help of Black+Decker Electric Griddle for $22. Do away with Starbucks runs and make your favorite iced coffee at home instead with the help of the popular Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker—plus, it comes with a reusable tumbler. The Hamilton Beach Coffee Grinder makes it easy to grind fresh beans for the best coffee, and right now, it's $13. This Hamilton Beach Hand/Stand Mixer makes it easy to mix batters and pastry doughs in a flash, and you can save $20 on it. Did anyone say "freshly-squeezed orange juice?" Make enough for everyone using the self-cleaning Gourmia Six-Speed Digital Juicer.

Amazon

Best Amazon Deals:

Amazon's kitchen gadget deals make it easier to replenish your cooking arsenal on a strict budget. Kick your morning off to a great start with the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker (a personal favorite in my household for chicken and waffles night) for $20. From perfectly browned bagels to frozen treats, GE's Stainless Steel Toaster not only looks good, but it also offers quite a few toasting options. 'Tis the season for slow cooking, and Crock-Pot's family-sized Manual Slow Cooker lets you set it and forget it until dinner time. Enjoy hot tea and cocoa in no time with the best-selling Elite Gourmet Electric Kettle for only $16.

Walmart

Best Walmart Deals:

Ready to equip your kitchen in style? Chopping veggies and fruits can be a tedious task, so leave it to the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, which you can find for $35. Give your stove a break and use the Gourmia 2.2-Quart Air Fryer to quickly roast mixed vegetables, or get chicken nice and crisp without all the effort while saving $5 (and time!). If you're looking for kitchenware that doubles as decor, you'll love the affordable Beautiful line by Drew Barrymore—the Beautiful Hand Mixer will help you master homemade whipped creams. Meanwhile, the Beautiful 8-Quart Slow Cooker brings life to family-style recipes. Uplevel your stirfry game with the easy-to-use Oster DiamondForce 4.7-Quart Nonstick Electric Wok and save 47 percent. Indulge in freshly made shakes and smoothies using the Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender that’s now $25.

Best Buy

Best Best Buy Deals:

There's more to Best Buy than just tech deals. You can find some great discounts on small kitchen appliances that will make the winter cooking season. Throw just about anything into the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, which is on sale for just $30, to prepare laborious meals quickly while retaining moisture and nutrients. Make your house into a grill master's dream during the colder months with the $35 Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle—don't forget to check your meats with the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer, too. Prep your delish side dishes in a flash with the highly-rated Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer, which is currently half-off.