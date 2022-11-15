I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Worth Buying

In the midst of crafting to-dos for Thanksgiving prep-work like menu planning, house cleaning checklists, and table settings placements, the last thing that you should worry about is coming up with a Black Friday strategy for the hours following your post-pumpkin pie nap. But with nearly every retailer slashing prices on hundreds of thousands of items over a 24-hour period, it’s ill advised to shop online without a plan.

To save yourself the hassle of aimlessly browsing the internet on one of the biggest sale events of the year, Amazon has already begun discounting popular products across its site—including both everyday essentials and giftable items for the holiday season. In fact, if you take a look at its deals page, you’ll see over 400 pages of deals waiting to be added to your cart.

However, as a home shopping editor who spends 40 hours a week researching and testing products, I gathered my own list of the 12 best early Amazon Black Friday deals that I’m personally shopping before the turkey even comes out of the oven.

Editor-Loved Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Ahead, shop practical cleaning and organizing solutions, delicate home decor, and plenty of stunning gift ideas for loved ones. The discounts are so good, you can get up to 85% off.

Buymax Indoor Plant Pots Set of Four

While I believe you can still enjoy a beautiful yard through fall and winter, adding a few houseplants is necessary for any green thumb come snowfall. Before heading to my local garden nursery, I’ve got my eyes set on this four-pack of planters that are just $7.50 apiece right now. The 5-inch pots are ideal for small to medium plants, and they include drainage holes to prevent root rotting. And the geometric, emerald-glazed design complements most decor styles whether you’re placing it in a bohemian bedroom, traditional living room, or a modern-white kitchen.

Buy It: Buymax Indoor Plant Pots Set of Four, $30 (was $33), Amazon

Fox Run Marble Bookends

My bookshelf—crowded with copies—could use a spruce with decor elements. This set of marble bookends is just the thing to add height and texture to my shelves. And at a 33% discount, I’m grabbing a second set as a holiday gift for my mom, too.

Buy It: Fox Run Marble Bookends, $40 (was $60), Amazon

Amazon Basics Photo Frame

There’s no such thing as displaying too much art or personal photographs. Frames can cost hundreds of dollars apiece, but I personally love a sleek black frame that bodes well in any room. This 5 x 7 option is only $13 right now, and it can be hung on the wall or placed at your desk or nightstand.

Buy It: Amazon Basics Photo Frame, $13 (was $16), Amazon

Home Craft 8-Cup Deluxe Stainless Steel Fondue Set

Chilly weather usually requires more nights at home, but that doesn’t mean they’re less fun. To me, fondue has a place outside of Valentine’s Day and birthday celebrations, so I’m grabbing this at-home set while it’s just $30. The stainless steel appliance is equipped with a temperature control dial and eight color-coded prongs, so several guests can enjoy dipping into melted cheese and chocolate.

Buy It: Home Craft 8-Cup Deluxe Stainless Steel Fondue Set, $30 (was $40), Amazon

Westinghouse Electric Blanket

My poorly insulated apartment is already getting cold, particularly in my bedroom. To get ahead of the oncoming frigid temperatures, I’m shopping this electric blanket to keep me warm whether I’m working, reading, or sleeping. The plush fleece fabric is soft and warm on its own, but the six heat settings are sure to keep me toasty. And it’s machine-washable.

Buy It: Westinghouse Electric Blanket, $48 with coupon (was $80), Amazon

Tilswall Electric Spin Scrubber

As someone who spends way too much time cleaning the bathroom, I’ve been searching for a power scrubber for a while. Many come in the form of attachments for electric drills, or they’re either very large and cumbersome or the size of an electric toothbrush. This one is the Goldilocks scrubber in my mind. It weighs less than 1 pound, and comes with four different brush heads to accommodate certain surfaces and messes—and the battery lasts up to 60 minutes.

Buy It: Tilswall Electric Spin Scrubber, $28 with coupon(was $36), Amazon

Dll Ceramic Canister Set of Three

Even after stocking my kitchen with a variety of storage containers, it never seems to be enough. This three-piece canister set is just what I need to store breakfast bar essentials like coffee beans and tea bags. The sweet gingham pattern will look delightful in farmhouse kitchens and bathrooms alike. And you can shop them for $10 each.

Buy It: Dll Ceramic Canister Set of Three, $30 (was $40), Amazon

Moen Conneaut Spot-Resistant One-Handle Kitchen Faucet

My kitchen faucet is quite the eyesore in an otherwise quaint kitchen. To remedy this, I’m scoring this Moen stainless steel kitchen faucet that’s spot-resistant and easy to control. The one-handle design makes it simple to turn the water on and off even if I’m handling dirty dishes.

Buy It: Moen Conneaut Spot-Resistant One-Handle Kitchen Faucet, $196 (was $235), Amazon

Lille Home Stackable Producer Savers

As someone who largely cooks for herself, avoiding food waste is a challenge. While I typically use what’s in my fridge before heading back to the grocery store, that doesn’t always prevent my spinach from spoiling. This set of food storage containers includes drainage trays and freshness locks to diminish mold growth and wilting. Plus, the containers are stackable for easy organizing in a crowded fridge.

Buy It: Lille Home Stackable Producer Savers, $30 (was $35), Amazon

Edn Small Indoor Garden with Seed Pods

Having access to fresh herbs in the winter is a luxury I won’t give up. I’ve been searching for an indoor herb garden kit that will support healthy growth year-round. This one from Edn is sleek yet large enough to grow 10 plants at once. The WiFi-enabled garden features a grow light that you can control from your phone, along with receiving watering alert notifications. It even comes with 10 basil seed pods to get you started.

Buy It: Edn Small Indoor Garden with Seed Pods, $200 (was $300), Amazon

Lush Decor Ivory Rosalie Window Curtains

To make my living room feel more inviting, I’m adding these airy curtains to my bay windows. The cotton, polyester, and linen fabric blend create a soft and fresh look that still lets sunlight filter into your space. The delicate lace trim offers a vintage touch that doesn’t date the rest of your decor. And the curtains are up to 85% off right now.

Buy It: Lush Decor Ivory Rosalie Window Curtains, from $28 with coupon (was $110), Amazon

Solejazz Two-Tier Under Sink Organizer

No matter how much reorganization I dedicate to my bathroom, it still feels cluttered. The cabinet under the sink is especially piled with hair tools, cleaning supplies, and first aid essentials. This two-tier sink organizer is designed to maximize unused space under sinks and provide dedicated space for your bathroom stockpile. The drawers pull out for easy access to everyday items, and it comes with hooks and cups for extra organization. And right now, a pack of two is just $40.

Buy It: Solejazz Two-Tier Under Sink Organizer, $40 (was $50), Amazon