Spruce Up Your Space with These Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Up to 53% Off

Oh, Christmas tree! A well-placed artificial tree can spruce up a space and add in some holiday cheer. Plus, it won’t shed needles, is hypoallergenic, doesn’t require watering, and is a one-time purchase you can enjoy year after year. During the holidays, no-maintenance décor is at the top of our wishlist. Relaxing with eggnog and carols without the hassle of yet another to-do? Priceless.

Whether you’re a “decorate early” person or a December purist, now is the perfect time to browse for artificial Christmas trees across retailers—with many slashing prices ahead of Black Friday.

Tree shopping has never been so easy. Artificial tree sales up to 53% allow you to save or to splurge on this seasonal must-have, picking between elegant firs and light-wrapped black spruces to determine your ideal space. Tall and towering? Small and decorative? Up to you. You can even pick one or two supplementary trees to bring the festivity to other areas of the home.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best artificial Christmas tree deals across full, slim, unlit, pre-lit, colored trees, and more. Some have built-in light displays, while others promise easy assembly that’ll make each trek to the attic and back an absolute breeze. Shop now for your best deal.

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals:

Voted Best Pre-Lit Artificial Tree by the Better Homes & Gardens testing team, the 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Virginia Slim Pine from Target is a stunning choice with an even more stunning price—now 44% off. Never tangle strands of lights again. Just add your favorite ornaments, and perhaps a tree skirt, and you’re done.

There’s no need to spend a fortune for a good tree, and the slim Kingswood Fir from National Tree Company proves that. At a soaring 7.5-foot height, its lifelike branches, easy setup, and ornament-ready branch distribution made it a shoo-in for Best Budget pick by the BHG team.

A Fraser fir is a Christmastime favorite amongst many households. Its blue-green needles (with silvery undersides) have a chic, iconic appearance for the holidays. The branches are stiff, meaning ornaments are easy to hang. This Balsam Hill replica of the Southern classic contains over 40 different branch tip variations within its foliage, creating a more natural look than most artificial models. Needless to say, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

At its lowest price in 30 days, this lush snow-covered artificial tree from Amazon ushers in dreams of a white Christmas for a whopping 49% off. Reviewers note that its elegant, flocked look is ideal for small spaces that still want a big impact.

Similarly, you may prefer a mini tree. Maybe it’s for the dogs, or a corner of the house that could use some extra seasonal cheer. Maybe you simply don’t have it in you for the hassle (or price) of an eight-footer, but would like to pull out some décor when the holidays hit. If so, this delightful mini tree from Amazon makes great company for less than $50 and it’s pre-lit.

Best Full Artificial Christmas Trees:

If your lighting preferences change year to year, you may opt for an unlit Christmas tree that allows you to switch your setup each season. For 20% off at Amazon, you can buy and cherish decorating this 7-foot Fraser fir from Puleo International.

This full, 6-foot Dunhill Fir from Amazon only weighs 29 pounds, but it features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that give it a wide base and lifelike appearance.

If you’d like to go as big as possible, and keep that magnitude year over year, the National Tree Company 12-Foot Dunhill Fir is the tree for you. Wow family members and guests with a sprawling tree ensemble that you’ll relish unwrapping gifts beneath.

Best Slim Artificial Christmas Trees:

Want a small tree footprint? We don’t blame you. You can still celebrate the season without giving up your living room for the month of December. You can go tall and skinny, or opt for a mini tree that gives a pop of holiday spirit without taking all of your space. After all, the Christmas tree doesn’t pay rent—you do.

This snow-covered Aspen fir immediately channels festivity. Après ski, anyone? At 48% off, the tree is an immediate “yes.” Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty on the tree with a two-year warranty on the lights.

Or how about this unlit 6-foot spruce from Target, at its lowest price in 30 days? Reviewers praise its easy assembly (no more struggling through the doorways!) and value for the price.

Breaking up the flood of white- and clear-light trees, this Shareconn tree also comes with multicolored lights that have eight different lighting modes. Switch up your atmosphere at will by toggling between warm lighting and colorful.