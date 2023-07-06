Get a Head Start on Your Prime Day Shopping with These Incredible Deals on Robot Vacuums

Maintaining a clean home requires a lot of time, planning, and effort, making robot vacuums an increasingly popular choice. The tedious chore has met its match with these gadgets that not only swiftly rid floors of dirt and debris, but some even come equipped as two-in-one models, which include a nifty mopping component for effectively sopping wet messes. With features like digital navigation, automatic emptying, and app control, the technology behind these little machines has come a long way, making them a smart and efficient way to keep your home clean—however, they can also be costly.

That's why we are so attentive to sales, and this is the perfect time for you to invest in a robot vacuum. Prime Day is officially a couple of weeks away, but Amazon is already offering stellar deals on these machines, so you don't have to wait to shop.

Get ahead of the Prime Day curve by grabbing a heavily discounted machine for yourself. We rounded up the 11 of the hottest deals we could find on customer-loved models to help you keep your home in tip-top shape. Check out the best early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums that you can find right now.

Ilife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Ilife V3s is a great budget pick that doesn't skimp on performance. It boasts four modes to auto, edge, spot, or schedule clean, and it even automatically recharges itself by connecting to its charging dock when it senses low power, so you really only have to concern yourself with clearing its debris tray.

Buy It: ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $160), Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Vacuum

Eufy is a leading brand among great robot vacuum cleaners, and this model is on double discount thanks to a click-on-page coupon that will save you $100 on top of its sale price. You can use your Android or Apple smartphone to completely control the machine, from setting cleaning schedules to manually operating it for immediate cleanups.

Buy It: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Vacuum, $160 with coupon (was $300), Amazon

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Whether you have carpet, wood, or tile floors, the Airrobo can easily tackle them thanks to its robust 2800Pa (pascals) suction. The 3-inch thick body enables it to get under your tight furniture, and it also offers a 120 runtime on a single charge. This is another outstanding option that can automatically charge itself, so you can simply set it and forget it for daily chores.

Buy It: Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $200), Amazon

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum

For a robot vacuum that can handle more challenging cleaning tasks, turn to iRobot's Roomba 671. The high-performance three-stage cleaning system works to loosen, lift, and suck up stubborn dirt and grime, and it works on multiple surfaces. A nifty edge-sweeping brush adds to its attention to detail—plus, you can use your voice to maneuver it.

Buy It: iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $350), Amazon

Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop

This Tiktom device is a more affordable two-in-one option that includes vacuuming and mopping functions in one sturdy machine. The self-charging robot has multiple modes for daily, deep, and spot cleaning. It comes with a remote control so you can instantly operate cleaning modes, suction strength, and water levels.

Buy It: Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop, $160 with coupon (was $300), Amazon

Ultenic Robot Vacuum and Mop

Never miss a spot with this robot vacuum and mop in one. The 3000Pa suction power will get every little crumb and then some. However, its 55dB noise level means it stays quiet, even when it's running at maximum capacity. This model self-charges and uses an app to create a hassle-free cleaning experience for you.

Buy It: Ultenic Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $160 with coupon (was $220), Amazon

Dreametech D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you've got a lot of square footage to cover, you'll want a device that combines efficiency and longevity, like Dreamtech's D9 Max. The large 5200mAh battery provides ample power for up to 150 minutes of cleaning, and its high-precision sensors will keep it from tumbling down your stairs or bumping into objects as it cleans.

Buy It: Dreametech D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop, $235 with coupon (was $350), Amazon

Ilife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Forget a robot that bumps throughout its workflow. Ilife's A4s Pro vacuum uses the brand's ElectroWall technology to keep it out of unwanted locations in your home. Its solid rubber wheels enable it to easily transition from hardwood to rugs and carpets without ever stopping. Once it's done, it'll return to its charging dock.

Buy It: Ilife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $180), Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

For an astounding 50% off, you can get the Shark's self-emptying model, which features a self-cleaning brush head to prevent hair from clogging up its mechanism and an impressive row-by-row cleaning system to ensure it vacuums every inch of your floors. If it runs low on power in the middle of a job, it will simply dock and resume once fully charged.

Buy It: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $600), Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

When pet fur and dander on your floors get out of hand, let the Lefant Robot Vacuum step in. It'll inhale hair and crumbs without issue because of its unique brushless suction design. Use the accompanying app to set a cleaning schedule and switch between modes according to your needs. And thanks to a coupon, you can get it for just $100.

Buy It: Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with coupon (was $180), Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Whether you use the remote control or your phone, adjusting the Mamnv's mop and vacuuming functions is straightforward and painless. This model utilizes a brushless system driven by a no-fuss suction port to sweep up pet hair, dirt, crumbs, and debris, from carpet to hard floors. It can successfully clean up to 1,290 square feet in 100 minutes.

Buy It: Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $338 with coupon (was $675), Amazon