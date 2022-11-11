Shopping Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now Find everything from desks to bar carts starting at $40. By Lauren Taylor Published on November 11, 2022 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Buying new furniture can be daunting—from all of the different styles and brands to the price tags, it’s a lot to deal with, especially if you’re on a budget. If you’re planning on sprucing up your home with some new furniture this season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday, though. You can find tons of deals on furniture right now on Amazon’s hidden Outlet marketplace. We found 27 of the best deals on coffee tables, nightstands, desks, and more that you can shop before the crazy holiday shopping season starts. Plus, you’ll have refreshed rooms to show off to your guests this year. Check out some of our favorite picks that are on sale below. Amazon Best Living Room Furniture Deals: You can find some amazing markdowns on living room furniture throughout Amazon’s Outlet, like this coffee table with tons of hidden storage space inside that’s $326 off—that’s such a steal that you could basically use that saved money to decorate the rest of the room. The farmhouse style table has four drawers along with a lift-top feature, so you can store away all the stuff that’s usually on top when you have guests over. Another must-see deal is this end table that’s just $46 and comes in four colors: black, natural, walnut, and white. One shopper commented, “When I bought this, it was cheap enough [that] I thought it would feel more like Ikea furniture, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s incredibly sturdy and looks amazing!” Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $45 (was $108) Baxton Studio Gray Chair, $108 (was $285) Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, $88 with coupon (was $150) First Hill FHW 5th Ave Modern Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $77 (was $129) Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table, $467 (was $818) Amazon Best Bedroom Furniture Deals We uncovered some great deals on furniture for your bedroom, too, like this traditional nightstand that’s $212 off and this more modern side table that’s only $40. If you have some extra space in your bedroom or if you have a spare room that you want to double as a place for guests to stay, check out this twin-size daybed that’s 37% off. The bed has a sturdy metal frame and comes with a trundle for additional sleeping room. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I needed something nice for my study for when my family/friends sleep over, but wanted it to look nice… This is perfect.” Connoo Lightweight Industrial Storage Unit, $79 (was $99) Signature Design by Ashley Traditional Two Drawer Nightstand, $227 (was $450) Zinus Gerard Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, from $185 (was from $229) Winsome Wood Henry Accent Table, $40 (was $94) Home Styles Bermuda White Night Stand, $136 (was $220) DHP Astoria Metal and Upholstered Daybed, $239 (was $379) Amazon Best Home Office Furniture Deals If you’re a remote worker, having a designated office space in your home is important to actually have a healthy work-life balance, and you can set up your work area with these deals. This ergonomic chair will keep you comfortable with an adjustable seat, arm rests, and back support, and it’s 18% off. You can also buy this executive desk for up to 46% off. It comes in four colors (espresso, oak, golden cherry, and white oak) to match any decor, and it has three drawers and shelves for storage. OneSpace Eleanor Executive Desk, from $146 (was $270) American Trails Freestanding Ladder Desk, $125 (was $193) Steelcase Gesture Office Chair, $1,079 (was $1,308) Walker Edison Secretary Hutch Wood Desk, $270 (was $455) Serta Valetta Office Home Desk Chair, $130 (was $200) Winsome Wood Mission Home Office Desk, $112 (was $267) Amazon Best Kitchen Furniture Deals For the amateur chefs, there are some major kitchen furniture sales to shop right now. This gold-finish bar cart has two glass shelves and locking wheels that allow you to easily move it when hosting. The cart has tons of five-star reviews, with one shopper saying it can even hold up to 40 bottles, and it’s currently 43% off. You can even get a whole new dining table set that includes a table and two benches at a discount. The benches can also be stored under the table if you have limited space. Sauder International Lux Bar Cart, $113 (was $200) IMUsee Three-Piece Dining Table Set, from $125 with coupon (was from $170) Homelegance Set of Four Counter Height Chairs, $78 (was $181) Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart, $156 (was $440) DHP Mid-Century Modern Chair with Wood Legs, $41 (was $90) Amazon Best Outdoor Furniture Deals We can’t forget outdoor furniture for shoppers with extra space in their yard, patio, or balcony. Check out this outdoor loveseat that’s 52% off and comes with UV-resistant cushions, and this discounted conversation set that includes one loveseat, one table, and two chairs. The set is made of durable acacia wood, and you can choose from two colors, gray and beige, for the water-resistant cushions. One reviewer commented, “I am so impressed with this set! The acacia wood is heavy duty, and sturdy, and will last for years. The wide chairs are comfy, and the set is beautiful." Furinno Tioman Outdoor Hardwood Sun Lounger, $155 (was $177) Walker Edison Rendezvous Modern Wood Patio Loveseat, $148 (was $309) Christopher Knight Home Beatrice Outdoor Set, $523 (was $645) Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Outdoor Swivel Lounge Chair Set, $593 (was $1,767) Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Outdoor Patio Sofa, $1,102 (was $1,810)