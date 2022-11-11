Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now

Buying new furniture can be daunting—from all of the different styles and brands to the price tags, it’s a lot to deal with, especially if you’re on a budget. If you’re planning on sprucing up your home with some new furniture this season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday, though. You can find tons of deals on furniture right now on Amazon’s hidden Outlet marketplace.

We found 27 of the best deals on coffee tables, nightstands, desks, and more that you can shop before the crazy holiday shopping season starts. Plus, you’ll have refreshed rooms to show off to your guests this year. Check out some of our favorite picks that are on sale below.

Best Living Room Furniture Deals:

You can find some amazing markdowns on living room furniture throughout Amazon’s Outlet, like this coffee table with tons of hidden storage space inside that’s $326 off—that’s such a steal that you could basically use that saved money to decorate the rest of the room. The farmhouse style table has four drawers along with a lift-top feature, so you can store away all the stuff that’s usually on top when you have guests over. Another must-see deal is this end table that’s just $46 and comes in four colors: black, natural, walnut, and white. One shopper commented, “When I bought this, it was cheap enough [that] I thought it would feel more like Ikea furniture, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s incredibly sturdy and looks amazing!”

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

We uncovered some great deals on furniture for your bedroom, too, like this traditional nightstand that’s $212 off and this more modern side table that’s only $40. If you have some extra space in your bedroom or if you have a spare room that you want to double as a place for guests to stay, check out this twin-size daybed that’s 37% off. The bed has a sturdy metal frame and comes with a trundle for additional sleeping room. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I needed something nice for my study for when my family/friends sleep over, but wanted it to look nice… This is perfect.”

Best Home Office Furniture Deals

If you’re a remote worker, having a designated office space in your home is important to actually have a healthy work-life balance, and you can set up your work area with these deals. This ergonomic chair will keep you comfortable with an adjustable seat, arm rests, and back support, and it’s 18% off. You can also buy this executive desk for up to 46% off. It comes in four colors (espresso, oak, golden cherry, and white oak) to match any decor, and it has three drawers and shelves for storage.

Best Kitchen Furniture Deals

For the amateur chefs, there are some major kitchen furniture sales to shop right now. This gold-finish bar cart has two glass shelves and locking wheels that allow you to easily move it when hosting. The cart has tons of five-star reviews, with one shopper saying it can even hold up to 40 bottles, and it’s currently 43% off. You can even get a whole new dining table set that includes a table and two benches at a discount. The benches can also be stored under the table if you have limited space.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

We can’t forget outdoor furniture for shoppers with extra space in their yard, patio, or balcony. Check out this outdoor loveseat that’s 52% off and comes with UV-resistant cushions, and this discounted conversation set that includes one loveseat, one table, and two chairs. The set is made of durable acacia wood, and you can choose from two colors, gray and beige, for the water-resistant cushions. One reviewer commented, “I am so impressed with this set! The acacia wood is heavy duty, and sturdy, and will last for years. The wide chairs are comfy, and the set is beautiful.”