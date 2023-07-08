The Dyson Air Purifier and Fan That’s So Powerful, I Stopped Using My AC Is $150 Off Ahead of Prime Day

Imagine: Summer without air conditioning.

Except, I’m not imagining that. I’m actually living that ethos comfortably thanks to the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan, which is currently nearly 25% off on Amazon (days before Prime Day even begins!) in the sleek white and silver colorway.

The air purifier, which I received as a free sample from the brand, automatically senses and traps pollutants to give you cleaner air at home while keeping you cool with a breezy, refreshing fan. This is one product that—despite it quite literally “collecting dust”—I use every single day.



I love sitting on the couch with a blast of cold air after a workout or using it as an energy-friendlier alternative to air conditioning. Plus, it’s pretty quiet, looks so attractive that it’s almost like a modernist sculpture in my living room, and it can be controlled via voice control technology like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Home, or the easy-to-use MyDyson App. You can track your air quality in real time on the app as well, or on the LCD screen on the air purifier itself if you’re not an app person.

Recently, when the smoky haze from wildfires in Canada settled into New York City, my trusty Dyson Purifier Cool kicked into high gear to clean out the pollutants and particles infiltrating my apartment and kept me cool amidst the sticky arrival of summer’s heat and humidity.

If noise is a concern of yours, it really is whisper-quiet for the most part. Amazon shoppers agree: “This latest air purifier of theirs is much quieter than its predecessor and does a good job purifying the air quality of my bedroom!” one wrote.

Dyson has long been an industry innovator in air purification, offering many other products, too—like the the Purifier Hot+Cool device which has the same cooling abilities and heating, the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde (the latest version of the brand’s purifier which has the added capability of sensing and destroying formaldehyde particles), along with many others. Whichever you pick, a two-year warranty lets you know these machines are built to last.

As for me, thanks to this now on-sale combination air purifier and fan, I’m built to last in a state of cool bliss this summer and beyond—no air conditioner required.

