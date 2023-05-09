Housekeeping House Cleaning Reviewers Say This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Sucking Up Pet Hair, and It’s on Sale Get it for $100 off at Target. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 9, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland It’s spring cleaning and allergy season, which means you need a powerful vacuum that can handle everything from dust to pollen. This option from Dyson that shoppers are “obsessed” with is currently $100 off at Target—we even named it one of our best cordless vacuums for pet hair picks. Hurry to get the cleaner while it’s on sale. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal has 30% more suction power compared to the previous V8 version, with three cleaning modes for light to heavy messes. It’s specifically designed for pet owners with a powerful TorqueDrive motor and detangling brush head that lifts embedded hair from carpets without getting stuck in the brush. Even if you don’t have a pet, the self-cleaning feature is super useful for long hair, too. The vacuum runs for up to 60 minutes on carpets and hard floors when fully charged. Target Buy It: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $450 (was $550), Target The device comes with four additional attachments, including a crevice tool and an anti-tangle conical hair screw, and it converts into a handheld vacuum to clean small messes, car interiors, upholstery, stairs, and more. There’s even a wall-charging dock that stores the additional tools so you can keep them all together. This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon Not only does the vacuum thoroughly clean floors, but it also traps 99.99% of debris that are 0.3 microns or smaller, then expels fresh air—perfect for allergy sufferers. The cleaner includes a reusable, washable filter that can be used for as long as you have the vacuum to reduce waste, too. One shopper called the device “the best vacuum” they’ve ever used, adding, “I have pets, and it is worth every penny.”Another customer said “It is definitely a game-changer for us with a large dog that sheds horribly!” When it’s time to empty out all the hair and debris, all you have to do is use the “point and shoot” mechanism to open it into the trash without even touching any dirt. The vacuum absorbs vibrations, too, allowing it to run more quietly. Don’t wait to grab this Dyson cordless vacuum while it’s on sale for $100 off at Target. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Genius Self-Watering Planters Will Give You a Green Thumb Without Even Trying, and They Start at $3 4 Ways to Repurpose a Shimmering Glass Drink Dispenser These Stylish Lamps Are the TikTok-Approved Way to Enjoy Your Favorite Candles Without an Open Flame