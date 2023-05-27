While you’re probably already using your coffee filters for their intended purpose (ahem, making coffee), this is a fast-paced world—it’s not too surprising that the kitchen staple has another intent that you might not have considered.

Turns out, your trusty pack of coffee filters doubles as a handy cleaning tool, and it’s especially helpful with dusting your electronics. Here’s how it works and what to know about turning it into your new favorite cleaning device.

Why Coffee Filters Work for Cleaning Your Electronics

The best part about this hack is that you probably already have a few filters laying around your pantry. Here’s why they work so well: For starters, they’re soft (and won’t scratch the surface of your TV or computer screen) and lint-free.

Coffee filters are made of a tight weave of cellulose fibers, which is both helpful for picking up coffee bean oils, as well as oily smudges on your appliances. Those fibers (which you would also find on a dusting cloth) are electrostatic and are able to more easily lift dust off of surfaces.

If you haven’t wiped down your electronics lately, this is your sign to do so—especially your phone. Just think about how often you touch other things (the door handle at the grocery store, a railing, the sink in a public bathroom) and then touch your phone or put it up to your face. According to the FCC, health experts suggest cleaning your cell at least once a day.

How to Best Clean Your Electronics With Coffee Filters

You’ll want to first make sure whatever device you’re cleaning is unplugged. Once you have your coffee filters on hand (we suggest at least two, a dry one and one to put cleaning solution on), simply wipe down your electronics. Do a thorough job of picking up excess dust with your dry filter, then go in with a solution. You don’t want to spray it directly on the device, so dampen your second coffee filter with it and gently scrub.

When choosing which cleaning solution to use, going with something made specifically for electronics is ideal, especially considering that anything with alcohol, bleach, or vinegar can wear down the protective coating on your screen.

What Else You Can Clean With Coffee Filters

The coffee filter can serve as a helpful cleaning mechanism for more than just your electronics. Reminder: They’re lint free, which also makes them a great tool for cleaning your windows (and avoiding streaks while you’re at it). They work for drying off your glassware, eyeglasses, and stainless steel. Because they pick up excess oil, they’ll also come in handy for mopping up that bacon grease mess you made while you were whipping up your Saturday brunch.