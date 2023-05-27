Housekeeping House Cleaning Products and Tools Why Coffee Filters Are the Secret to Keeping Your Electronics Dust-Free On top of making your daily cup, coffee filters can serve as the household cleaning item you never knew you needed. By Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger is a NYC-based freelance writer with experience writing for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Thrillist, and more. She specializes in food and drink, entertainment, lifestyle, and more topics and has written for various outlets for five years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Stefan Cristian Cioata / Getty Images While you’re probably already using your coffee filters for their intended purpose (ahem, making coffee), this is a fast-paced world—it’s not too surprising that the kitchen staple has another intent that you might not have considered. Turns out, your trusty pack of coffee filters doubles as a handy cleaning tool, and it’s especially helpful with dusting your electronics. Here’s how it works and what to know about turning it into your new favorite cleaning device. How to Clean a Coffee Maker for a Better Tasting Cup of Joe Why Coffee Filters Work for Cleaning Your Electronics The best part about this hack is that you probably already have a few filters laying around your pantry. Here’s why they work so well: For starters, they’re soft (and won’t scratch the surface of your TV or computer screen) and lint-free. Coffee filters are made of a tight weave of cellulose fibers, which is both helpful for picking up coffee bean oils, as well as oily smudges on your appliances. Those fibers (which you would also find on a dusting cloth) are electrostatic and are able to more easily lift dust off of surfaces. If you haven’t wiped down your electronics lately, this is your sign to do so—especially your phone. Just think about how often you touch other things (the door handle at the grocery store, a railing, the sink in a public bathroom) and then touch your phone or put it up to your face. According to the FCC, health experts suggest cleaning your cell at least once a day. How to Clean a TV Screen So It's Free of Smudges and Streaks How to Best Clean Your Electronics With Coffee Filters You’ll want to first make sure whatever device you’re cleaning is unplugged. Once you have your coffee filters on hand (we suggest at least two, a dry one and one to put cleaning solution on), simply wipe down your electronics. Do a thorough job of picking up excess dust with your dry filter, then go in with a solution. You don’t want to spray it directly on the device, so dampen your second coffee filter with it and gently scrub. When choosing which cleaning solution to use, going with something made specifically for electronics is ideal, especially considering that anything with alcohol, bleach, or vinegar can wear down the protective coating on your screen. 10 Things You Should Never Clean with Vinegar What Else You Can Clean With Coffee Filters The coffee filter can serve as a helpful cleaning mechanism for more than just your electronics. Reminder: They’re lint free, which also makes them a great tool for cleaning your windows (and avoiding streaks while you’re at it). They work for drying off your glassware, eyeglasses, and stainless steel. Because they pick up excess oil, they’ll also come in handy for mopping up that bacon grease mess you made while you were whipping up your Saturday brunch. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy. "How to Sanitize Your Phone and Other Devices." Federal Communications Commission.