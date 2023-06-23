Dunkin’ Brings Back Sweet Summer Favorites Along With Brand New Savory Item

If you run on Dunkin’ (a.k.a. Dunkin’ Donuts) but would prefer something not quite as sweet as a donut to pair with your morning Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee, we’ve got some good news. As part of their second summer 2023 launch, Dunkin’ just announced that it's adding two “wrapped and ready to go” savory items to the menu.

The options include a Chorizo & Egg Wrap with scrambled eggs, chorizo, vegetables, black beans, and spicy cheese sauce in a red pepper lavash (thin flatbread) and the Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap with chicken, poblano pepper, and cheese in a lavash. Compared to the existing Wake-Up Wrap from Dunkin’—which features egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage in a standard tortilla, the new wraps are upping the flavor.

Dunkin'

The company also announced the return of its Salted Caramel Cold Brew, a customer favorite that was first introduced in spring 2022. Some fans were delighted by the news: “I literally talk about the Salted Caramel Cold Foam constantly. I am so ready," Instagram user @coffee_breakfast_coffee commented on this post.

But the announcement came as a bit of a surprise to other fans who were hoping that the 2023 Dunkin' summer launch would include Hazelnut Swirl.

“I wonder how many times we have to comment on here about hazelnut swirl before corporate gets the hint and brings it back," wrote one commenter. The wildly popular flavor swirl—which was introduced in 2014 and discontinued in 2022—has inspired countless social media campaigns and even an online petition to urge for its return. Many hazelnut lovers were hopeful that their beloved flavor would get the same treatment Butter Pecan Swirl did when it was added to the Dunkin' permanent menu back in April, but it seems they'll have to wait.

In the meantime, salty hazelnut fans can console themselves with the return of another customer favorite from 2018 and 2019: the Caramel Chocoholic Donut, a chocolate glazed donut crowned with caramel icing and chocolate curls.

These new offerings join the summer menu items that were announced in April, including Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee, Turtle Signature Latte, and the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher (similar to the popular Starbucks beverage).

The summer menu is available now at Dunkin' locations nationwide and should be available through August (when it will be replaced with Dunkin' Pumpkin and a variety of other fall flavors).