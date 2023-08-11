Soon, your morning coffee might feel a little different: Dunkin' Donuts seems to be breaking into the alcohol business, with a whole new line of spiked coffees and teas.



“Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers,” said a Dunkin' representative in a statement to Food & Wine. “While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!”

Earlier this month, digital media brand VinePair discovered that Dunkin' had filed with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) in May—the first sign of spiked drinks to come. Now, there's a not-yet-finalized Dunkin' Spiked website as well, showcasing the spiked ice coffee and tea options that'll be for sale soon. Stores haven't been graced with the boozy beverages just yet, and the company hasn't confirmed an official launch date—but it appears it'll be sooner than later.

According to the Dunkin' Spiked website, the spiked coffee selection will include four flavors—Original, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla—sold together in a variety pack of 12 cans. Each drink has an ABV of 6%. Currently, only the original flavor, described by the brand as "rich & smooth with classic Dunkin' coffee flavor," will be sold individually.

Dunkin' isn't the first to enter the spiked ice tea game, but the flavors on their lineup look incredible. All at 5% ABV, the brand is offering a Slightly Sweet Iced Tea (with a twist of lemon), a Half & Half Iced Tea, a Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and a Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher—all brewed with real tea. Like the coffee, these will be sold in a variety pack of 12, but the Slightly Sweet flavor will be available in single-serve cans as well.



Dunkin' seems to be partnering with Harpoon, a brewery based in Boston, to bring the spiked creations to life, according to VinePair. This will be the second of the brands' collaborations—they previously worked together to bring you the Dunkin' Boston Kreme, Dunkin' Jelly Donut, and Pumpkin Spiced Latte brews, plus later additions of fall-inspired flavors.



The potential malt-based beverages have prompted quite the social media reaction, with some comparing the drink to the now-illegal, caffeinated version of Four Loko. Others are worried for Bostonians, who are known to love their Dunkin' drinks. "People are overestimating the impact Spiked Dunkin will have on Boston because they're underestimating how many Bostonians are already spiking their Dunkin right now," says Twitter user @BostonJerry.

Whether you're enjoying one in the afternoon instead of your normal pick-me-up or sipping one in the evening in place of a cocktail, Dunkin' Spiked—once it's officially released—is sure to cause a stir.