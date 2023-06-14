This Free Hack Was a Total Game-Changer to Dry My Machine-Washed Shoes

Now that I know this solution, I’ll never dry my sneakers any other way.

By Karla Walsh
Published on June 14, 2023
putting white shoes into the dryer
Photo:

Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

I have a confession: I coordinated three years of sneaker trials for a sister magazine of Better Homes & Gardens, and in the process learned all of the best practices for shoe care along the way. Despite that intel, and despite the fact that everyone from appliance brands like Maytag to footwear companies like Nike advise against it, I sometimes toss my shoes in the dryer. 

The Wrong Way to Dry Shoes 

Yes, I know that the heat of a dryer is said to cause shoes to potentially shrink and the glue to get too hot and come loose. But if I clean my canvas shoes or sneakers in the washer and allow them to dry for a full day, sometimes they still leave me with wet feet. Some of our best dryer picks come with handy drying racks that lock into place in the center of the drum, but as the third or fourth renter of my unit, any rack that came with my dryer has gone MIA.

So sometimes, when I’m desperately seeking the pair of shoes to wear with a particular outfit, I have carelessly tossed wet shoes into the drum and pretended like I didn’t hear the “thud-thud-thud” echoing across my townhome. It’s probably not the wisest move for the longevity of the shoes—or the dryer.

The Right Way to Dry Shoes

After spending a week traipsing through vineyards in my once-white Converse Chuck Taylors, I was passing time in the airport. In what felt like a moment of kismet, I was scrolling through social media waiting for our boarding call, and came across a TikTok trick that practically had me sprinting to the laundry room when I arrived home. (Hey, my curious streak runs deep! Plus, I had “research” to do.) 

Janitor and self-proclaimed “clean freak” Brandon Pleshek (aka cleanthatup) explains how it’s done in his buzzy TikTok tutorial.

“Here’s a quiet and easy way to dry your shoes. Tie your shoe strings in a knot, and close them in the drawer of the dryer,” he says in his video. “Make sure the knots stay on the outside. That way, the shoes won’t move around. Dry on a low- to no-heat setting. They’re dry, and it doesn’t sound like a stampede is running though your house.”

One viewer admitted, “Genius! Mine always fly out. 😂😂,” referring to the fact that her clattering shoes would hit the door and pop it open. There’s zero risk for that here. I followed Pleshek’s lead, tying a knot on the laces near their furthest point from the shoes, locking the separate shoes together. Then, I set my dryer to delicate (low), carefully closed the door so the knot would stay around the center middle of the door, and pressed “start.” After one cycle on low heat, my now almost-just-like-new Converse shoes were fully dry and ready to wear.

“This was probably the most useful thing I’ve learned on TikTok,” another fan said after watching. It certainly ranks right up there with cottage cheese ice cream and the garbage bag trick for me. Any time I’m crunched for time and in need of dry shoes stat, I’ll be turning to this cleaning hack.

Alternative Ways to Dry Shoes Safely

If you’d rather not risk running your sneakers through a shift in the dryer, no matter if it’s a silent, clunk-free process, you have a few other options to dry your shoes, 

  • Allow them to air-dry in a well-ventilated place that receives direct sunlight inside.
  • On mild to warm precipitation-free days, place them in the sun outside to speed up drying a bit more.
  • Stuff the inside of wet shoes with balled-up pieces of newspaper. Since the material is very absorbent, it can potentially reduce required dry time. If your shoes start out very wet, replace the sheets every hour or so to ensure they don’t start fostering mildew.
  • Invest in a shoe dryer; we love the stand-up models, especially to play double-duty as a boot-dryer during snow shoveling season. 

Now that I have that confession off my chest, and have five reliable solutions to dry my shoes more safely, I’m off to study up on what other cleaning mistakes I might be making…

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
One of the best gifts for best friends, a travel jewelry box, on a patterned background.
The 39 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
Mindy Kaling House Rules header
Mindy Kaling’s House Rules—Take Your Shoes Off and Stay a While
drawer dividers
26 Home Organization Hacks You Should be Using, According to a Pro
Best Oven Cleaners
The 8 Best Oven Cleaners of 2023 Will Leave Your Appliance Sparkling Like New
Mindy Kaling seated at outdoor decorated table
It’s Mindy Kaling’s Colorful, Joy-Filled World and We’re Happy to Be Living in It
One of the best Silk Pillowcases on a tan patterned background.
The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023
Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023
The 7 Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023, According to Our Tests
9-best-gardening-shoes-test-social
The 9 Best Gardening Shoes in 2023, According to Our Testers
Best Stackable Washer Dryers
The 8 Best Stackable Washer/Dryer Sets of 2023 to Save Space in Your Laundry Room
Whirlpool Refrigerator
The 11 Best Places to Buy Appliances in 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Front-Loading Washers of 2023 for Quick and Easy—and Incredibly Clean—Laundry
white bedroom with blue accents and orange striped space rug
10 Things to Get Rid of in Your Bedroom, According to a Professional Organizer
Diana Mathews, Phillip Perrow home
This Incredible Home Renovation Features Family Heirlooms and Vintage Treasures
Best Washer Dryer Sets
The 4 Best Washer/Dryer Sets of 2023, According to Our Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 7 Best Top-Load Washing Machines of 2023 for Quick and Efficient Laundry
bird feeder father's day gift
The 72 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023