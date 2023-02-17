This Is the Secret to Enjoying Espresso Martinis Without the Hangover

We love espresso martinis as much as the next person, but certainly don't love the after-effects

By
Brittany Leitner
Published on February 17, 2023
If you love drinking coffee in the mornings and sipping on your favorite cocktail after 5 o’clock, an espresso martini might sound like a dream combination. But when you look into the effects of caffeine vs. alcohol, the two work against each other and can create the illusion that you’re not actually as tipsy or as drunk as you really are. You should be aware of this potentially dangerous combination, to say the least, but what if I told you there’s a way you can enjoy espresso martinis without having to worry about its effects on your body?

What Happens When You Mix Coffee and Alcohol? 

Unlike what most movies and TV shows want you to believe, sipping on coffee when you’re intoxicated doesn’t actually help sober you up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, it can actually make you feel worse, since drinking caffeine plus alcohol shoots a double dose of dehydration throughout your body. That means it can potentially make your post-espresso martini hangover even worse. The only way to truly “sober up” is to wait it out and drink plenty of water to restore hydration.

If you have a heart condition or are concerned with your heart health, you should reconsider any caffeine plus alcohol combo. According to a 2019 study conducted by the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAMA), caffeine and alcohol can both contribute to atrial fibrillation, aka an irregular heartbeat. That’s all the more reason to make the caffeine-free espresso swap the next time you order your cocktail. 

You should alway remember that everyone processes both alcohol and caffeine differently, so make sure to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about drinking either of those ingredients.

How to Make Espresso Martinis Healthier

If you’re craving coffee at night or after you’ve already had two cups, what do you do? Reach for caffeine-free options, of course. Did you know you can make the same swap when you order espresso martinis? All it requires to make caffeine-free espresso is to grind up caffeine-free espresso beans. Any cafe, bar, or restaurant should have this on-hand, so all you need to do is ask for the swap, and they’re likely to be more than happy to do it.

If part of the reason you love drinking espresso martinis in the first place is for the kick of energy that typically comes from caffeine, make sure you understand what’s really going on in your body when you consume one.

Does Caffeine-Free Espresso Taste Different?

The best part about making the caffeine-free espresso swap is that there’s virtually no difference in taste once the espresso martini lands at your table. That’s because decaf vs. caffeinated beans are both still very similar in composition, even when the caffeine has been removed.

It’s important to note that it’s impossible to remove all of the caffeine from coffee beans in the decaffeination process. But it does significantly strip the amount of caffeine that’s found in a single espresso shot or cup of coffee. For example, a typical cup of coffee can have up to 100 mg of caffeine, whereas a decaf cup has around 2 to 5 mg.

The next time you want to enjoy an espresso martini as a post-dinner treat, ask for this simple swap to make sure you can enjoy your cocktail without the extra buzz and dehydration, and to otherwise alleviate that inevitable hangover. 

