Since Drew Barrymore—of Never Been Kissed, The Drew Barrymore Show, Fever Pitch, and any number of other movies or shows where you may have seen her—joined cleaning product and household essentials company Grove Collaborative as the company’s first-ever Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate, she’s been on a mission to help everyone reduce their plastic use and live more sustainably.

Now, Barrymore’s partnership with Grove Co. is growing with the announcement of Barrymore’s own collection with the brand. Called Fresh Horizons, the 11-piece collection includes cleaning essentials, candles, and other household goods, all reflecting Grove Co.’s commitment to high-quality cleaning products and sustainable materials—but with a playful attitude in the scents and packaging that’s all Barrymore.

“I am so excited to be launching my first sustainable collection of home care products with Grove Co.,” Barrymore says. “I wanted to create a line of home accessories that were bright, modern, and inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Every piece was designed and crafted to be sustainable, beautiful, and effective for the health of people and the planet. I hope the collection inspires others to take action and embark on their own sustainability journey—making it easier to use less plastic in their daily lives.”

The Grove Co. x Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Collection features classic Grove Co. products that fans will already know and love in refreshing new scents and color options. The collection includes Grove Co.’s fan-favorite multi-purpose cleaning concentrates; a reusable spray bottle in a playful yellow color that’s signature to the collection; laundry sheets; hand soap sheets (a particular favorite of Barrymore’s); a set of reusable European dish cloths; candles; dish and hand soap dispensers; dish soap; and hand soap. Altogether, the collection offers a number of perfect-for-spring items to refresh the cleaning supplies you use every day.

Grove Collaborative

Fresh Horizons has two key scents, Island Orchid and Palm Leaf Mist, both of which smell fresh and bright—perfect for a spring (or even summer) cleaning spree. Island Orchid is a floral fragrance, with notes of orchid and frangipani, while Palm Leaf Mist has notes of citrus. Both are reminiscent of sunny days and tropical destinations, just the atmospheres anyone craving spring and summer will appreciate.

As with most Grove Co. products, the items from the Fresh Horizons Collection can be purchased individually or in sets. The Grove Co. x Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Collection is available now from Grove Co. Prices start at $6, and the complete collection is available for $102.