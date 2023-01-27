Dolly Parton Has Expanded Her Baking Lineup With Sweet and Southern Mixes

If there’s one thing the world can agree on, it’s Dolly Parton. Not only is she the most honored country singer-songwriter of all time, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, all-around international treasure, and our December cover star, she’s also a baking entrepreneur—and her line of boxed cake mixes with Duncan Hines just got sweeter.

Conagra Brands | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Parton’s original line, which included her family-favorite flavors of Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, launched January 2022. With the expansion, she’s serving up four new baking mixes—along with some limited-edition kits for those lucky enough to get their (oven) mitts on them.

“I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits,” Parton said in a statement. “I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

The New Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines Baking Mixes

The new release features two sweet and two savory mixes to satisfy whatever you’re craving: Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, and Buttermilk Biscuit Mix. A press release from Conagra Brands states they’ll be rolling out to supermarkets nationwide starting in January. The new brownie mixes are expected to retail at $3.49 each, and the biscuit and cornbread mixes will go for $3.29. Thankfully, the bright pink boxes still feature a cartoon Parton on the front.

Early access to purchase a limited-edition Baking Collection kit will be available for $40 on Duncan Hines’s website beginning February 8, while supplies last. If you’re a member of the Duncan Hines Baking community, you’re able to get presale access on February 1.

Conagra Brands

In addition to the mouthwatering mixes, bakers who purchase the kit will also receive a collectible tea towel and spatula reading “What Would Dolly Do?” (words to live by), a special note, and recipe cards detailing some of her favorite recipes. A few are even listed on the Duncan Hines site now: a peanut butter skillet brownie sundae, pecan pie brownies, jalapeño cornbread, and cheddar and chive biscuits.

While the final product does come from a box, you can definitely play it off as classic Southern home baking. Plus, it’s Dolly approved, and that’s all that really matters! Preheat your oven, turn on Sweet Magnolias, and it’ll feel like she’s right there in the kitchen with you.