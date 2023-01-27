Dolly Parton Has Expanded Her Baking Lineup With Sweet and Southern Mixes

Need a way to unwind after working your 9 to 5? Bake a comforting dessert created by the icon herself.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 27, 2023

If there’s one thing the world can agree on, it’s Dolly Parton. Not only is she the most honored country singer-songwriter of all time, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, all-around international treasure, and our December cover star, she’s also a baking entrepreneur—and her line of boxed cake mixes with Duncan Hines just got sweeter. 

Dolly Parton with new boxed cake mixes in kitchen

Conagra Brands | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Parton’s original line, which included her family-favorite flavors of Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, launched January 2022. With the expansion, she’s serving up four new baking mixes—along with some limited-edition kits for those lucky enough to get their (oven) mitts on them.

“I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits,” Parton said in a statement. “I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

The New Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines Baking Mixes

The new release features two sweet and two savory mixes to satisfy whatever you’re craving: Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, and Buttermilk Biscuit Mix. A press release from Conagra Brands states they’ll be rolling out to supermarkets nationwide starting in January. The new brownie mixes are expected to retail at $3.49 each, and the biscuit and cornbread mixes will go for $3.29. Thankfully, the bright pink boxes still feature a cartoon Parton on the front.

Early access to purchase a limited-edition Baking Collection kit will be available for $40 on Duncan Hines’s website beginning February 8, while supplies last. If you’re a member of the Duncan Hines Baking community, you’re able to get presale access on February 1. 

Dolly Parton exclusive baking kit with boxed mixes, tea towel, spatula, recipe cards, note

Conagra Brands

In addition to the mouthwatering mixes, bakers who purchase the kit will also receive a collectible tea towel and spatula reading “What Would Dolly Do?” (words to live by), a special note, and recipe cards detailing some of her favorite recipes. A few are even listed on the Duncan Hines site now: a peanut butter skillet brownie sundae, pecan pie brownies, jalapeño cornbread, and cheddar and chive biscuits

While the final product does come from a box, you can definitely play it off as classic Southern home baking. Plus, it’s Dolly approved, and that’s all that really matters! Preheat your oven, turn on Sweet Magnolias, and it’ll feel like she’s right there in the kitchen with you.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 26 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
Dolly Parton for Better Homes & Gardens sitting on a stack of gifts wrapped in shades of green and gold
Have Yourself a Holly Dolly Christmas
close up of person holding diyas during Diwali in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
11 Holiday Traditions from Around the World
Carrot Cake Recipe on a Silver Cake stand with a slice cut out. Carrot ribbons on top.
16 Classic Cake Recipes to Take Any Gathering to the Next Level
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
10-best-pies-to-order-online-in-2022-tout
The 10 Best Pies to Order Online in 2023 That Are So Good, Your Guests Will Think They’re Homemade
thanksgiving recipes on orange background
Highlighting 100 Years of Thanksgiving Tables at BHG
Earl Grey Tea Cake
14 Mother's Day Cake Ideas to Make the Day All About Her
Red Wine Caramelized Onion Pot Roast
26 Classic Comfort Food Recipes for a Cozy Night In
Shrimp and Sausage Boil
30 Mardi Gras Recipes to Celebrate Carnival with Cajun Flavor
Best Mops for Tile Floors
The 11 Best Mops for Tile Floors of 2023 Your Home Needs
Best Bookshelves for Storage and Display in 2022
The 15 Best Bookshelves for Storage and Display in 2023
Best Cheap Christmas Gifts
The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
Best Robes of 2022
The 13 Best Robes of 2023 That Are So Cozy You’ll Want to Wear Them All Weekend
matcha-mint milkshakes with shamrocks
33 St. Patrick's Day Desserts That Are as Good as Gold
Aldi storefront with blue sky
The 13 Best Aldi Products Our Editors Buy Over and Over Again