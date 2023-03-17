Shopping Amazon Shoppers Love This Tiered Outdoor Plant Stand—and It’s Quietly on Sale for $30 “This is a wonderful and sturdy little shelf for the garden.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on March 17, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Sponsored by We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington The spring and summer are the best times of the year to stock up on potted plants and plenty of flowers to enjoy on your porch, deck, or patio. But the tricky thing is you may run out of places to store your growing collection. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found an easy solution thanks to this tiered plant stand that’s quietly on sale for $30. The Doeworks Three-Tier metal plant stand measures 27.6 x 9.8 x 33.9 inches, and it weighs 7.24 pounds with a 44-pound weight capacity. It’s made from matte black powder coated tubular metal that does not rust, according to the brand, so it’s safe to use the shelf inside and outside. Most importantly, shoppers love it and have awarded the stand with nearly 1,200 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. Amazon Buy It: Doeworks Three-Tier Metal Plant Stand, $30 (was $37), Amazon “I especially like the size of the plant stand,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “It fits very well on my patio. My flowers look great on this piece!” Another shopper said, “It is light enough that I can move it with plants on it, but sturdy enough that I don't have to worry about it blowing over in stormy weather. I currently have eleven houseplants on it, and it looks great.” With three separate shelves, the stand acts as a great spot to layer potted plants and flowers, but it’s an equally smart place to keep all of your herbs together. Of course, you can add other decor elements too if you decide to store the stand inside your home. No matter where you place it, it’s worth noting that the foot pads on the bottom are adjustable to allow you to easily keep the stand level even if it’s on an uneven surface. “This is a wonderful and sturdy little shelf for the garden,” shared a shopper, continuing, “I needed a shelf with a narrow base, and this is perfect. I would recommend it for small spaces.” Another reviewer highlighted that the stand “was put together in 10 minutes” and added: “This little stand turned out to be perfect for my small succulent collection…I’d get another if I had the room!” Whether you’re looking to add a piece of decor to your porch, patio, or deck, or you’re searching for a new storage solution for your potted plants, flowers, and herbs, don’t miss your chance to scoop up the Doeworks plant stand while it’s on sale for just $30. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 10 Decor and Entertaining Must-Haves Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Easter Storefront—All Under $50 18 Ways to Embrace Boho Style for a Laidback Look You'll Love Washing Cutlery Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This $8 Tool—Plus 5 Other Essentials to Make Cleaning Simple