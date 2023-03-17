Amazon Shoppers Love This Tiered Outdoor Plant Stand—and It’s Quietly on Sale for $30

“This is a wonderful and sturdy little shelf for the garden.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Published on March 17, 2023
DOEWORKS 3 Tier Metal Plant Stand, Plant Display Rack,Stand Shelf, Pot Holder for Indoor Outdoor Use, Black
The spring and summer are the best times of the year to stock up on potted plants and plenty of flowers to enjoy on your porch, deck, or patio. But the tricky thing is you may run out of places to store your growing collection. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found an easy solution thanks to this tiered plant stand that’s quietly on sale for $30. 

The Doeworks Three-Tier metal plant stand measures 27.6 x 9.8 x 33.9 inches, and it weighs 7.24 pounds with a 44-pound weight capacity. It’s made from matte black powder coated tubular metal that does not rust, according to the brand, so it’s safe to use the shelf inside and outside. Most importantly, shoppers love it and have awarded the stand with nearly 1,200 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews

DOEWORKS 3 Tier Metal Plant Stand, Plant Display Rack,Stand Shelf, Pot Holder for Indoor Outdoor Use, Black

Amazon

Buy It: Doeworks Three-Tier Metal Plant Stand, $30 (was $37), Amazon

“I especially like the size of the plant stand,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “It fits very well on my patio. My flowers look great on this piece!” Another shopper said, “It is light enough that I can move it with plants on it, but sturdy enough that I don't have to worry about it blowing over in stormy weather. I currently have eleven houseplants on it, and it looks great.”

With three separate shelves, the stand acts as a great spot to layer potted plants and flowers, but it’s an equally smart place to keep all of your herbs together. Of course, you can add other decor elements too if you decide to store the stand inside your home. No matter where you place it, it’s worth noting that the foot pads on the bottom are adjustable to allow you to easily keep the stand level even if it’s on an uneven surface.

“This is a wonderful and sturdy little shelf for the garden,” shared a shopper, continuing, “I needed a shelf with a narrow base, and this is perfect. I would recommend it for small spaces.” Another reviewer highlighted that the stand “was put together in 10 minutes” and added: “This little stand turned out to be perfect for my small succulent collection…I’d get another if I had the room!”

Whether you’re looking to add a piece of decor to your porch, patio, or deck, or you’re searching for a new storage solution for your potted plants, flowers, and herbs, don’t miss your chance to scoop up the Doeworks plant stand while it’s on sale for just $30.

