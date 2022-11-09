Disco Christmas Is the Sparkliest Holiday Decorating Trend of the Year

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, Pinterest, or Instagram lately, you’ve probably noticed the most recent ’70s-inspired design trend taking over everyone’s social media feeds—disco ball decor. This sparkly trend first took off (again) in 2021 with a buzz-worthy Kelly Wearstler x Rotganzen melting disco ball collaboration. Since then, we’ve seen an explosion of disco ball home decor, from DIY melting disco ball sculptures to disco mirrors, disco ball planters, and regular ol’ hanging disco balls. This year, the disco trend is getting festive. That’s right—disco Christmas is a thing this year, and it’s the sparkliest holiday trend of the season.

Why Disco Ball Decor Is Trending

Trends in fashion and home decor are often cyclical, and with other ’70s-inspired home decor trends like rattan, velvet furniture, and bold colors making a comeback, it’s no surprise that disco-inspired decor is also having a moment. That said, some experts have reason to believe that the resurgence of disco decor is more than just innocent nostalgia.

In the 1970s, disco culture acted as an escape for young people who were surrounded by the immense social and economic pressures of the decade. Disco embodied fun, freedom, glitz and glamor, and a little bit of rebellion. If you look closely, you could draw parallels between that time and the events of the past couple years.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kelly Wearstler, interior designer behind the melting disco ball collaboration with Dutch art studio Rotganzen, says of the re-emerging trend, “I think everyone is bursting at the seams to move … [Disco] is about glamour, it’s lively and festive, and I think that’s why you’ve seen a resurgence.”

UK-based interior designer and co-founder of Spruce Up! Sarah Bowen echoes that sentiment.

“Since the pandemic, there has been a push toward party—that’s mainly why we’re experiencing a surge in the popularity of disco decor,” she tells Better Homes & Gardens. “People want to have a good time, they want to celebrate—especially at Christmas, when we’re all coming together.”

Ultimately, whether the increased interest in disco decor is rooted in the current social and political climate or is simply a preoccupation with the glitz and glamour of disco, this sparkly trend is one that we can definitely get on board with.

How to Decorate for Disco Christmas

When it comes to embracing disco in your holiday decor, there are plenty of ways to bring this fun trend to life. One of the easiest ways to add a little sparkle is to add some disco ball ornaments to your Christmas tree. Pair them with some festive silver tinsel and you’ll have a sparkly disco tree in no time. (Try a little pink Christmas decor for additional visual impact.)

You can also use disco ball ornaments to accentuate other holiday decorations around your home. Try adding some to your holiday garland on the mantel or stairway banisters, or use them as vase or basket fillers in place of other holiday-themed features, Bowen suggests. Alternately, hanging these mirrored orbs close to your holiday string lights is a great way to take your light display to the next level. You could even DIY a disco ball wreath for your front door! All you’ll need is a wreath form, disco ball ornaments, and some silver tinsel.

While disco balls are currently the most popular type of disco decor, there are lots of other ways to bring disco into your holiday decorating. Laura Aguilar, owner and principal designer at North Carolina–based Aguilar Design Studio, says faux fur and feather accents are both easy ways to make your home feel disco-chic for the holidays.

Faux fur decor is huge right now, and there are lots of fun ways to integrate it into your holiday decorating. Try adding a faux fur skirt to your Christmas tree or a festive faux fur throw to your seating area for an instant cozy feel. To use feathers tastefully in your decor, Aguilar suggests sticking them into your tree to create depth and texture or filling a large container in the middle of your dining or console table with feathers for an instant high-energy party feel.

If you want to really get into the festive party spirit, Aguilar recommends setting up a small glam bar area. “Fill the space with gold dipped glasses, a shiny champagne bucket, and even play it up with a fun plug in neon sign,” she says. You’ll be channeling Studio 54 vibes in no time.