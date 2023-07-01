Wooden spoons are some of the most useful kitchen tools that most of us have on hand. A true staple of any kitchen, they’re great for mixing soups, sauces, or even cake batter. However, they can become dirtier than metal or plastic spoons, as the wood grain can leave room for grime to accumulate over time. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that #WoodenSpoonCleaning has 5.1 million views and counting on TikTok.

One of the most popular ways users are cleaning their wooden spoons is by boiling them. But is this really a good idea? Does this method truly get the utensil clean, or could boiling your wooden spoons ultimately do more harm than good? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok Users Are Boiling Wooden Spoons—but It’s Not a Good Idea

Many TikTok users are creating content that shows how they boil wood spoons to get them clean. Most users put their wooden spoons and other wood utensils in boiling water anywhere from a few minutes even up to 20 minutes. In these videos, the water ends up turning a brown color because the hot water removes both excess dye and set-in stains. Some users even repeat this multiple times. The creators are often shocked and disgusted at how dirty their spoons are and what kind of debris is removed.

So why is this so bad? Cleaning spoons in boiling hot water causes the wood to expand. This leads not only to cracks but also to warping. This is because the wood loses natural oils, which are crucial to maintaining both integrity and longevity.

BHG / Michela Buttignol

The Best Way to Deep-Clean Your Wooden Spoons

Getting your wooden spoons clean isn’t too difficult or too much of a chore. According to Tracy Godshall, senior product manager at OXO, it’s best to hand wash your wooden spoons with warm, soapy water (any dish soap you have on hand will do) and then dry them immediately. “Avoid soaking them in water, as this can cause them to warp and crack,” she says.

While this can be a little bit of work—especially if you're hungry or just made some delicious pasta for dinner—taking an extra minute or two is always worthwhile to extend the life of your utensils.

However, if your spoons are extra dirty, Godshall suggests using a mixture of baking soda and water to get them spotless. “Simply mix the two together to create a paste, apply it to your spoons, and rinse off with warm water,” she says. You can also amplify your elbow grease with a sponge or dish brush.

Godshall also recommends applying a small amount of food-safe mineral oil to your wooden spoons every few months. This helps to maintain the natural oils of wood spoons, as well as prevent them from drying out.