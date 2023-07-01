How You Should Really Be Deep-Cleaning Wooden Spoons, According to OXO Pros

Think twice before you use the boiling method that’s trending on TikTok.

By
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren is a contributor to Forbes, Forbes Global Properties, Real Simple, Reader's Digest, Simply Recipes, Bob Vila, and A Sweat Life, among other publications, writing about interior design and lifestyle.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 1, 2023
Close up of young woman's hands washing wooden spoons in modern kitchen
Photo: Ahmed Benzerguine / Getty Images

Wooden spoons are some of the most useful kitchen tools that most of us have on hand. A true staple of any kitchen, they’re great for mixing soups, sauces, or even cake batter. However, they can become dirtier than metal or plastic spoons, as the wood grain can leave room for grime to accumulate over time. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that #WoodenSpoonCleaning has 5.1 million views and counting on TikTok.

One of the most popular ways users are cleaning their wooden spoons is by boiling them. But is this really a good idea? Does this method truly get the utensil clean, or could boiling your wooden spoons ultimately do more harm than good? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok Users Are Boiling Wooden Spoons—but It’s Not a Good Idea

Many TikTok users are creating content that shows how they boil wood spoons to get them clean. Most users put their wooden spoons and other wood utensils in boiling water anywhere from a few minutes even up to 20 minutes. In these videos, the water ends up turning a brown color because the hot water removes both excess dye and set-in stains. Some users even repeat this multiple times. The creators are often shocked and disgusted at how dirty their spoons are and what kind of debris is removed.

So why is this so bad? Cleaning spoons in boiling hot water causes the wood to expand. This leads not only to cracks but also to warping. This is because the wood loses natural oils, which are crucial to maintaining both integrity and longevity.

how to properly clean your wooden spoons illustration

BHG / Michela Buttignol

The Best Way to Deep-Clean Your Wooden Spoons

Getting your wooden spoons clean isn’t too difficult or too much of a chore. According to Tracy Godshall, senior product manager at OXO, it’s best to hand wash your wooden spoons with warm, soapy water (any dish soap you have on hand will do) and then dry them immediately. “Avoid soaking them in water, as this can cause them to warp and crack,” she says.

While this can be a little bit of work—especially if you're hungry or just made some delicious pasta for dinner—taking an extra minute or two is always worthwhile to extend the life of your utensils.

However, if your spoons are extra dirty, Godshall suggests using a mixture of baking soda and water to get them spotless. “Simply mix the two together to create a paste, apply it to your spoons, and rinse off with warm water,” she says. You can also amplify your elbow grease with a sponge or dish brush. 

Godshall also recommends applying a small amount of food-safe mineral oil to your wooden spoons every few months. This helps to maintain the natural oils of wood spoons, as well as prevent them from drying out. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
cooking salmon in nonstick pan with metal spatula
Is It OK to Use Metal Utensils in Nonstick Pans?
Collection of wooden spoons and utensils with blue textured photo treatment
Should You Boil Your Wooden Spoons to Clean Them?
Ice cubes with frozen mint leaves inside on blue background
The Flavored Ice Cube Trend Is Here to Save You from Diluted Drinks
odd number of paintings
This TikTok Creator Can Help You Find Perfectly Curated Art for Your Home
wooden spoons and wooden utensils on white backdrop
How to Clean Wooden Spoons and Utensils
Kitchen Utensils
Why You Should Clean Your Knife Block ASAP—Plus How to Do It
Spiraled Thick Cut Bacon
Is Twisting Bacon the Secret to Your Best Bacon Ever?
washing dishes by hand
How to Wash Dishes by Hand Until They’re Sparkling Clean
Dark rectangle and light round wood cutting board
Why You Should Absolutely Be Oiling Your Wood Cutting Boards Regularly
clean stainless steel pots and pans hanging from kitchen rack
How to Clean Stainless-Steel Pans to Keep Them Looking Brand-New
Complementary Color Scheme: Apricot + Azure
How to Translate the Wes Anderson TikTok Trend Into Stunning Home Design
Three cold drinks with fruit on beige background
The Viral "Three Drink Theory" Is the Trifecta You Need to Take On the Day
Cutting board with peeled potatoes and potato peeler
This Viral Potato Peeling Hack Could Save You So Much Time—If You Do It Right
person cleaning food splatter off kitchen cabinet
7 Bad Habits That Are Making Your House Dirtier
Best Oven Cleaners
The 8 Best Oven Cleaners of 2023 Will Leave Your Appliance Sparkling Like New
Cherry juice in glass and pitcher
TikTok’s Sleepy Girl Mocktail May Be the Perfect Pre-Bedtime Drink