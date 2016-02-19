Create an ombre effect by dipping a teal cotton curtain into equal parts bleach and water. Soak the bottom two-thirds of the curtain for five minutes, then lay it outdoors in the sun to dry. When the curtain reaches the desired shade, rinse with water. Repeat the process, soaking only the bottom third in the bleach-water solution. Allow the curtain to dry in the sun until the bottom portion is almost white. Rinse and let dry.

Tips:

Safety first! Keep bleach out of reach of children, and work in well-ventilated areas. Always wear eye protection. If you have sensitive skin or abrasions, wear gloves. To prevent damage from splatters, protect the area around you and wear old clothes. Never mix bleach with other cleaning products.

Fabric matters! For best results, choose natural dyed fabrics, such as cotton or linen, or 50/50 blends. Avoid 100 percent synthetic fibers (such as polyester), because they are typically colorfast.