Striped curtains offer a casual yet impactful way to dress windows. Skip the store and learn how to paint striped curtains for the same look. This easy painted stripe technique gives plain curtains a bit of personality in no time.

Vertical and horizontal striped curtains introduce pattern and color into your home. With DIY striped curtains, you can save money and create a custom look you'll love. Try a bold hue in a neutral room that needs a little lift, or create a striking design with black-and-white striped drapes. These easy do-it-yourself instructions show you exactly how to paint striped curtains perfectly. This DIY curtain idea uses chalk-finish paint, which gives a matte look.

living room Credit: Nathan Schroder

How to Paint Striped Curtains

Add pattern to your living spaces with our step-by-step tutorial for painting striped curtains.

What You'll Need

Drop cloth

Solid lined curtain panel

Tape measure

Pencil

Thick painters tape

Spray bottle with water

Paintbrush

Chalk-finish paint

Step 1: Prep Curtains

Start with a solid, lined curtain panel. If needed, iron out any wrinkles before painting curtains. Lay the panel over a drop cloth on a flat surface.

measuring curtain with measuring tape and pencil to add stripes Credit: Marty Baldwin

Step 2: Measure Stripes

Measure your desired stripe widths and mark with a pencil. Rather than just marking at the edge of one panel, measure and make several marks across the length of the curtain panel to help you apply the painters tape straight.

creating stripe painter's tape Credit: Marty Baldwin

Step 3: Mark with Tape

Apply painters tape across the width of the curtain panel, smoothing out the fabric as you go. Check as you go along to make sure the tape is straight. Press down the edges of the tape to ensure no paint seeps underneath.

spraying water curtain Credit: Marty Baldwin

Step 4: Prep for Paint

Working in sections, lightly spray a stripe area with water. This will help the paint glide on and soak in for better coverage.

adding paint to curtain for stripe Credit: Marty Baldwin

Step 5: Paint Stripes

Swirl paint onto the fabric using a brush. Paint away from the tape edge for a clean line. Repeat for each stripe. If desired, apply a second coat.

removing tape reveal stripe Credit: Marty Baldwin

Step 6: Remove Tape