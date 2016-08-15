How to Paint Striped Curtains
Striped curtains offer a casual yet impactful way to dress windows. Skip the store and learn how to paint striped curtains for the same look. This easy painted stripe technique gives plain curtains a bit of personality in no time.
Vertical and horizontal striped curtains introduce pattern and color into your home. With DIY striped curtains, you can save money and create a custom look you'll love. Try a bold hue in a neutral room that needs a little lift, or create a striking design with black-and-white striped drapes. These easy do-it-yourself instructions show you exactly how to paint striped curtains perfectly. This DIY curtain idea uses chalk-finish paint, which gives a matte look.
Add pattern to your living spaces with our step-by-step tutorial for painting striped curtains.
What You'll Need
- Drop cloth
- Solid lined curtain panel
- Tape measure
- Pencil
- Thick painters tape
- Spray bottle with water
- Paintbrush
- Chalk-finish paint
Step 1: Prep Curtains
Start with a solid, lined curtain panel. If needed, iron out any wrinkles before painting curtains. Lay the panel over a drop cloth on a flat surface.
Step 2: Measure Stripes
Measure your desired stripe widths and mark with a pencil. Rather than just marking at the edge of one panel, measure and make several marks across the length of the curtain panel to help you apply the painters tape straight.
Step 3: Mark with Tape
Apply painters tape across the width of the curtain panel, smoothing out the fabric as you go. Check as you go along to make sure the tape is straight. Press down the edges of the tape to ensure no paint seeps underneath.
Step 4: Prep for Paint
Working in sections, lightly spray a stripe area with water. This will help the paint glide on and soak in for better coverage.
Step 5: Paint Stripes
Swirl paint onto the fabric using a brush. Paint away from the tape edge for a clean line. Repeat for each stripe. If desired, apply a second coat.
Step 6: Remove Tape
Peel away the painters tape. Once dry, hang your striped curtain panels, and enjoy! If you’re making a set of vertical striped curtains that will hang together, repeat the steps, checking to make sure the stripes are in alignment from one panel to the next.
