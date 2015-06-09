14 DIY Kitchen Window Treatments

Make use of old leather belts with this fun DIY window treatment. Take a large swatch of fabric—we used two yards of a heavy-duty linen—and hem the edges. Attach a 1-inch square dowel at one end with a staple gun. This is the top of the shade. Take a leather belt and staple the non-buckled end to the square dowel, about 5 inches in from the edge. Flip the shade over and attach a large gold tack, also 5 inches from the edge. Repeat on the other side. Hang the dowel at the top of the window sill, then loop the belts up and around, hanging the buckles on the tacks.