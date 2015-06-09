14 DIY Kitchen Window Treatments
Classic Stripes
Kitchens are often designed to be airy and open. And installing a window treatment doesn't have to put an end to the light. Look for a bright, semi-see-through fabric, like this classic blue-and-white-striped swatch, and fit it to a basic roller shade. When glued in place, the covering adds style without switching to the dark side.
Chic Chevron
Transform a store-bought Roman shade with painter's tape and a few well-placed lines. Unroll the shade and find the center point of the fabric. Use a triangle shape (we used an artist's triangle) and pencil to trace lines onto the fabric. Double-check the stripes are level with a straightedge, then adhere painter's tape to the lines, and brush on fabric paint. Let dry, remove tape, and install the shade according to manufacturer's instructions.
Shibori Dye
Dress up plain curtains with the Japanese version of tie-dye: shibori. Start by mixing a indigo dye kit in a large bucket according to package directions. Then use a combination of rubber bands and wooden blocks to fold up curtain panels. Place panels in the dye mixture—the longer they're left in the dye, the deeper the blue will be. Remove from bucket and let dry. Wash before hanging.
No-Sew Shade
Decoupage medium takes the place of a sewing machine in these easy, no-sew curtains. You'll need a faux-wood blind cut to the size of your window, plus thick upholstery fabric a little bigger than the blind. Simply remove some slats, attach the fabric, and in minutes you'll have an instantly chic shade.
Gorgeous Gems
Don't let chic coasters gather dust on your coffee table. Put them to work with this pretty curtain tieback project. Remove any rubber feet or pads from the coaster with a putty knife, then adhere it to a metal curtain tieback with a high-strength multipurpose epoxy. Let dry. Install tieback with a wall anchor and drill, then pull back curtains.
Simple Spray
Put your art skills to the test with this free-handed curtain upgrade. Press the curtain and hang it on a vertical surface (think a tall outdoor fence or wall) with a piece of protective plastic behind it. Apply a few pieces of painter's tape inches from the bottom, then spray-paint below the tape to create a solid border. Remove tape, then spray loops across the fabric graffiti-style.
Farmhouse Shutters
Add adorable farmhouse charm to your kitchen with easy DIY shutters. They only require four steps and a few hours to make. Pair with other farmhouse accents—like fresh flowers, greens, and colorful linens to complete the look.
Faux Roman Shades
Fusible tape and a few well-placed tension rods are the secret to this sneaky, no-sew Roman shade. Get the look by cutting fabric 1 inch wider and 4 inches longer than the window you wish to cover. Attach fusible tape on the sides and bottom of the fabric to "hem" with 1/2-inch seams. Repeat on the top, except increase seam size to 1-inch to make room for a dowel. Mount the dowel, then place tension rods in the window frame at random intervals. Drape the fabric over the rods to mimic a Roman shade's curves.
Decorative-Trimmed Panels
Perk up standard curtains with a playful fabric edge. This no-sew, no-sweat project is as easy as it gets. Adhere fabric strips to the bottom edge of your curtain with fusible tape. Try this trick on existing curtains, or add on to store-bought treatments before hanging.
Upcycled Accessories
Make use of old leather belts with this fun DIY window treatment. Take a large swatch of fabric—we used two yards of a heavy-duty linen—and hem the edges. Attach a 1-inch square dowel at one end with a staple gun. This is the top of the shade. Take a leather belt and staple the non-buckled end to the square dowel, about 5 inches in from the edge. Flip the shade over and attach a large gold tack, also 5 inches from the edge. Repeat on the other side. Hang the dowel at the top of the window sill, then loop the belts up and around, hanging the buckles on the tacks.
Quick-and-Easy Valance
A valance adds charm to any kitchen without sacrificing window space. Make your own by cutting a 2x4 to the width of the window. Trim a piece of fabric to be 6 inches longer and 4 inches taller than the desired length. Hem the bottom, then wrap fabric around the wood and staple into place. Attach the 2x4 with screws or L brackets.
Stationary Shade
This pretty pleated window treatment combines two popular window dressings into one stylish shade. Make one for your window by backing drapery fabric with a heavy light-blocking fabric. Attach with fusible web. Then iron and starch deep pleats in the fabric. Stitch into place, then glue decorative accents (such as this grosgrain ribbon) as desired. Hang as you would a regular valance.
Classic Cafe Curtains
Make these cafe curtains in a couple of minutes. Press desired tea towels, scarves, or hemmed fabric with an iron, then attach to a rod with ring curtain clips. A tension rod works best for this project as you'll need to adjust the rod's height depending on the towels' length, and width to fit the window frame.
Simple Ties
One woman's trash is another woman's treasure—literally. These paint-splattered window treatments are made from a splattered drop cloth purchased at a garage sale. Get the look by installing metal grommets on an old piece of fabric, then hang on simple metal hooks drilled into the wall. Rustic rope tied at even intervals lets the light in.