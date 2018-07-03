Rustic Window Treatment Ideas
Full-Length Barn Door Shutters
Floor-to-ceiling barn door shutters are the ultimate in farmhouse window treatments. Painted white and paired with pale gray walls, these interior shutters provide a neutral backdrop for a cozy reading chair. Keeping the color scheme light prevents the oversize shutters from weighing down the space.
Gingham Curtains
Gingham is back in a big way but far from the picnic table red and white. This beloved checkered pattern is now popping up in an array of colors. Look for gingham curtains in neutral tones, like the gray ones shown here, and nontraditional hues, such as navy or purple.
Rustic Wood Valance
Sometimes, the best curtains are no curtains at all. A long plank of wood forms a valance in this rustic industrial kitchen. This wood valance can easily be an inexpensive DIY window treatment with a few nails and some pieces of wood. To get the farmhouse look, use reclaimed or distressed boards.
Plaid Curtains
We couldn’t talk about rustic window treatments without mentioning the ever-dependable plaid. Give plaid curtains a modern update in navy or black buffalo check that’ll easily coordinate with other colors and withstand the test of time. Use them as rustic cabin curtains or bring country style to your everyday living room. For a cohesive look, use bits of the fabric elsewhere around the room. Try it on a throw pillow or upholstered cushion like the traditional cane back chair shown here.
Woven Roman Shade
For a modern window treatment that still retains a rustic feel, choose simple woven fabrics. Look for Roman shades made of natural fibers, such as jute, sisal, or bamboo. In addition to their beauty in any space, they’re more environmentally friendly than similar synthetic or plastic versions.
Rustic Burlap Curtains
Of all rustic window treatment ideas, there’s nothing we love more than old-fashioned burlap curtains. Fashion your own out of plain burlap fabric, or better yet, use printed grain, coffee, or feed sacks. In this farmhouse kitchen, an apron-front sink and collection of antique scales complete the charming vignette.
White Linen Curtains
If you desire a simple window treatment with big impact, opt for gauzy linen curtains. Floor-length white curtains give the windows in this farmhouse bedroom plenty of elegance and drama. Iron curtain rods and holdbacks echo the wrought-iron bed frame and furniture hardware. Traditional white linens are carried over to the bed in the form of sheets and a ruffled bed skirt, among which two burlap pillows look right at home.
DIY Farmhouse Kitchen Shutters
Here’s a little secret: Your rustic window treatments don’t have to actually be rustic. Get the look in your kitchen for less with a few boards and vintage-style iron or brass hardware. Plus, you get to choose the paint or stain color to best match your existing color scheme. Nobody will ever guess that these were a DIY project!
Burlap Café Curtains
A common spot for café curtains is over a banquette or dining booth. Garner the look of an old-timey restaurant with rustic burlap curtains hung café-style. The farmhouse atmosphere doesn’t stop there, either. Set against shiplap walls, burlap cushions, and a brass chandelier, all this wood dining table is missing is a hearty homestyle meal.
Leaded Glass Window
When considering rustic window treatments, think about the windows themselves. Here, a pair of art deco leaded-glass windows, subway tile, and a farmhouse sink hearken back to the 1920s. Modern fixtures and cabinets keep the kitchen from feeling dated. Search for reclaimed leaded glass on resale sites or at antiques stores. Be sure to consult with a professional if you plan to install a delicate antique.
Floral Roman Shade
This floral Roman shade, paired with sleek stainless-steel appliances, makes a strong case for transitional style—a blend of traditional and contemporary elements. For modern rustic window treatments, a dark floral pattern with oversize flowers makes a statement without feeling too kitschy. Choose a window treatment with a bold color that can be repeated as an accent—pops of red are reflected in a vase, cookware, and cookbooks in this kitchen.
Swinging Shutters
This eclectic California living room proves that rustic decor can get along with other styles. Pairs of cheerful light blue shutters provide a simple window treatment that doesn’t compete with the room’s many patterned accents. The Oriental rug, hexagonal side tables, blue-and-white porcelain, and orange tree would be much too busy for one space without a neutral backdrop to ground them.
Classic Café Curtains
Often found above a kitchen sink, café curtains are usually hung by a curtain rod placed partway up a window frame. For a retro diner vibe, use traditional prints like gingham. For a contemporary take on café curtains, pair this rustic window treatment with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Striped Loop Curtains
Contrast is key to keeping dark wood from weighing down a space. On a backdrop of pale countertops and shimmery white subway tile, the window frames, island, and ceiling beams don’t overpower this country French kitchen. Instead, each element stands out. Contrast also works to highlight both of the window treatments. Here, horizontally lined woven shades are situated behind vertically striped loop curtains in muted pastels.
Floor-Length Striped Curtains
You simply can’t go wrong with striped curtains—they’re timeless and flexible enough to suit a variety of styles. As with the florals, gingham, and plaid, an oversize pattern brings the print up-to-date. If your rustic interiors lean nautical, go with classic white and navy or red. Nautical striped curtains would also fit right in at a summer cabin or beach house.
Rustic Cottage Wood Shutters
Cottage shutters work great in bathrooms thanks to the privacy they can provide. A wood valance tops this pair painted to match the rest of the room. The shutters can be stationary decor, but installing them on a rolling track or hinges allows you to easily let light in. Just make sure the wood you use is treated with a moisture-resistant sealer to prevent warping and rot.
Lace Balloon Shade
Embrace shabby chic style with a ruffled lace balloon shade. Dainty and classic, sheer lace makes a delicate kitchen or bathroom window treatment. You may be lucky enough to find a vintage lace curtain at a resale shop, though new versions are readily available (and inexpensive) at home goods stores.