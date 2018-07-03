We couldn’t talk about rustic window treatments without mentioning the ever-dependable plaid. Give plaid curtains a modern update in navy or black buffalo check that’ll easily coordinate with other colors and withstand the test of time. Use them as rustic cabin curtains or bring country style to your everyday living room. For a cohesive look, use bits of the fabric elsewhere around the room. Try it on a throw pillow or upholstered cushion like the traditional cane back chair shown here.