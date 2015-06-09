13 Stylish Window Treatment Ideas for Sliding Doors

For tailored sliding door window treatments, consider blinds or shades. Vertical blinds have wide metal or plastic slats that hang down from a top rail. When closed, they lie flat against the window and overlap slightly to block the light. You can rotate the slats to open them partially or fully, and you can slide the slats all to one side of the door to get them out of the way. There are also sliding door shades made from natural or synthetic panels that hang flat, usually in several overlapping segments. Each panel hangs from its own track, so when you draw them open, they stack neatly. With different weaves, materials, and textures available, these shades can be transparent or opaque for varying levels of light control. Finally, there are cellular shades with wide vertical pleats like an accordion that you can pull open or closed (or gather in the middle) as needed.