4 Fundamental Tips for Choosing the Best Kitchen Window Treatments

In a room as functional as a kitchen, window treatments provide one of the few elements of softness and decoration amid utilitarian appliances and hard surfaces. Curtains and shades can deliver a pop of color, pattern, or texture that the room otherwise lacks while boosting privacy and controlling natural light. Because you use this hardworking space every day, it's important to employ kitchen window treatment ideas that suit your style and needs for daily use. Here are four things to consider when choosing kitchen window treatments to give your cooking space a polished, personalized look.

kitchen with hanging lights above sink Image zoom Credit: Heather Anne Thomas

1. Use as Decoration

Window treatments serve as pretty accents in the kitchen. In areas outside the work core, such as breakfast nooks, consider hanging floor-length curtain panels, which offer big doses of color and pattern when they flank a large bay window or set of sliding doors. On a smaller scale, a colorful swag draped over a single window can also make a bright statement. Roman and roller shades reveal texture and pattern when they are lowered, and stationary valances and cornices help highlight windows you want to draw attention to. For the most decorative effect, choose fabrics that have eye-catching colors and designs, and have fun with trims, tassels, fringe, or bold banding to give your kitchen window treatments a finished look.

kitchen with long wooden dining table Image zoom Credit: Reed Davis

2. Add Privacy

Kitchen window treatments might not seem necessary until you realize the neighbors can see straight into your breakfast nook. For temporary privacy issues, such as when you're reading the Sunday paper wearing your favorite fluffy robe, consider quick-draw curtains, blinds, or shutters, which close at the tilt of a wand. For consistent privacy needs, look for screening materials that let you see out and allow some daylight to pass through while blocking views in. Try cellular shades and roller shades made from translucent or woven materials, or hang sheer fabric curtain panels. Be sure to perform a quick check before choosing kitchen window treatments: Turn on the lights in the kitchen at night, then head outside to see what's visible through the windows with the blinds or curtains drawn.

Contemporary kitchen with two tone cabinetry Image zoom Credit: Laurie Black

3. Control Light

Sunlight, particularly UVA and UVB rays, can be damaging for both our bodies and our homes. Direct, harsh sunshine can raise interior temperatures, fade wood floors, dull cabinet finishes, dry leather, and wash out fabrics. To protect your kitchen from too much sun, look for window coverings that advertise their protecting abilities. Many sheer treatments, such as cellular and solar shades, will disclose how much of the UVA and UVB rays they screen while still allowing in some light.

For complete light control, choose an opaque window treatment, such as blackout shades or curtains that are lined with a light-prohibiting layer. When closed, the slats of shutters and blinds (often made from wood, vinyl, or metal) can also block the sun. For added protection, consider adding sunlight-filtering qualities to the windows themselves. Install new windows with a low-E coating, or line old windowpanes with an adhesive or static-cling film.

Liz Strong home neutral kitchen Image zoom Credit: David Tsay

4. Consider Cleanability