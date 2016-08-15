Hang Curtains Correctly the First Time with These Must-Know Measuring Tips

Make quick work of measuring and hanging curtains with these easy tips, including how to find the perfect curtain panel size and hanging height for your window treatments.

Curtains are an essential accessory in living spaces and bedrooms. This hardworking home decor provides privacy, blocks harsh sunlight, helps you achieve restful sleep, and spruces up windows with texture and color. Sure, hanging curtains can be tricky, but you can achieve a polished look by following our tips, including how high to hang curtains, what size curtains to buy, and how to hang curtain rods. With the right measurements and hanging techniques, you can make the most of your window treatments and complete a room in style. Learn how to hang curtains or drapes the proper way with our simple step-by-step instructions.

How to Calculate the Right Measurements for Hanging Curtains

Before you start hanging curtains, make sure the panels are wide enough to cover your home's windows. You don't want to be rudely awakened by a beam of sunlight that the curtains don't block, so measure your window dimensions before purchasing or making your curtains. Curtain panels should be about two times the width of the window.

Choosing the correct curtain length for your windows is also important. Besides looking awkward, too-small curtains visually shorten your space, making ceilings appear lower and the room smaller overall. Curtains that drag on the floor could pose a tripping hazard and collect dust more easily. For the ideal middle ground, curtains should hover just above the floor. To find the right curtain length, measure from the floor to where you'll hang the rod (usually 4 to 6 inches above the window frame). Curtains come in common lengths like 63, 84, and 96 inches. Choose one closest to your measurement, erring on the side of a few inches longer rather than shorter.

Additionally, be sure to choose a curtain rod that's wider than your window. This allows curtains to be pulled completely to the side of the window and gives the appearance of a larger space. The rod itself should be 8 to 12 inches longer than the width of the window.

How to Hang Curtains

Once you have panels in the right width and length, hang the curtains using this simple two-step process.

What You'll Need

To hang curtain panels, you'll need the following supplies:

Curtain rod with brackets

Screws

Tape measure

Level

Screwdriver

Pencil

Paper

Optional: wall anchors

Step 1: Determine How High to Hang Curtain Rods

Wondering where to hang curtain rods? It's essential to mount curtain rods in the right spot, or your perfect-length curtains might not hang properly. A rod that sits too close to the window can make a space seem smaller than it really is. Follow these steps to ensure perfect curtain placement.

Measure the depth of your window molding to determine the ideal size for your curtain brackets. You'll want curtain brackets that extend past the depth of your trim. If they're too shallow, your curtains won't hang properly. Using a pencil and tape measure, mark the desired position of your curtain brackets so the rod is about 4 to 6 inches above your window frame, making sure the curtains will slightly brush the floor or hover just above it. The curtain brackets should be placed about 6 inches from the outside edge of the window frame to allow plenty of natural light.

Step 2: Mount Curtain Rod and Hang Curtains

After you've determined the proper placement, hanging curtains is easy. To install the curtain brackets and hang the rod, follow these steps.