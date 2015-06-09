14 Beautiful Bay Window Treatment Ideas for Every Style

One way to treat bay windows as a coordinated unit is to install individual treatments that connect. For example, these identical Roman shades are sized to fit each window, but they are mounted outside the molding so they fit snugly next to each other. This creates the effect of uniting the windows. You can create the same effect with any style of shades, like woven rattan or cellular, as long as they are mounted outside the molding and meet at the edges. One long valance spanning the tops of all the windows or cafe curtains stretching across the windows' midsections would also work.