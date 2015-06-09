14 Beautiful Bay Window Treatment Ideas for Every Style
Elegant Window Treatment Ideas
Large bay windows are often striking enough on their own and don't require elaborate window treatments to stand out. The tall, narrow windows in this living room, for example, are framed with ornate trim painted glossy black, a feature that shouldn't be covered up with bulky curtains. Instead, simple white roller shades pull down over the glass to block light or views when needed without taking away from the elegant look of the bay windows.
Bold Bay Window Treatments
Draw extra attention to your bay windows with bold window treatments. These floor-length curtains frame the windows with a splashy pattern, turning the bay area into the dining room's undeniable focal point. The floral patterned fabric ties in with the leaded-glass window's colorful design.
Practical Bay Window Treatment Ideas
In practical terms, window treatments provide two functions: light management and privacy. If you're not concerned about controlling sunlight, look to bay window treatment ideas that focus more on privacy and style. Here, patterned half-length curtains are strategically hung across the lower part of the bay window. This allows sunlight to stream in from the upper portion while blocking views where it counts.
Double Up Bay Window Treatments
Combine different types of bay window treatments to maximize style and function. This set of bedroom windows features both curtains and Roman shades over each individual pane for a layered look. Mounting the curtains high on the wall makes the windows appear larger. For a unified appearance, the fabrics echo patterns and colors elsewhere in the room, such as the circular design on the shades and a similar circle print on the bedspread.
Bay Window Decorating Ideas
Bay window decorating ideas don't need to rely solely on curtains and shades. Beautiful trimwork, an eye-catching paint color, and even furniture can all partner. Here, simple white Roman shades don't compete with the trimwork around the windows. A wide ribbon of trim on the shades adds style to the white-on-white ensemble while keeping in step with the rest of the bay's colorful personality.
Rattan Bay Window Shades
In a space with vibrant color, stylish accessories, and plenty of patterns, window treatments can fill a textural gap. This living room's rattan shades pull the look together, playing up the natural tones in a large area rug. Because the bay is comprised of an impressive five windows, a simple design keeps the repeated look low-key.
Kid-Friendly Window Treatments
A master suite might call for end-to-end stately drapes, but in a child's room, simpler is sweeter. Rather than filling the expanse, curtains flank the individual windows. Heavier fabric blocks light for naps and early bedtimes. The sturdy curtain design also eliminates the need for shades and their cords, which can be a hazard to young kids. Tailored to skim the window seat, the curtains don't impede play at the window seat or detract from displays of prized stuffed animals.
United Bay Window Treatments
One way to treat bay windows as a coordinated unit is to install individual treatments that connect. For example, these identical Roman shades are sized to fit each window, but they are mounted outside the molding so they fit snugly next to each other. This creates the effect of uniting the windows. You can create the same effect with any style of shades, like woven rattan or cellular, as long as they are mounted outside the molding and meet at the edges. One long valance spanning the tops of all the windows or cafe curtains stretching across the windows' midsections would also work.
Window Treatments Inside the Bay
A continuous curtain rod stretches window treatments across the entire bay. Here, a single angled rod custom-made to fit inside the shape of the bay crowns the windows and supports patterned panels that fall to the floor. Each window has its own panel and privacy control. Another variation on this idea is less for privacy and more for softness and pattern: Instead of full curtains, hang two slender panels that flank the bay.
Subtle Bay Window Treatments
In a space with many standout elements, utilize bay window curtain to soften and add texture rather than make a strong statement. Whisper-soft floral curtains keep in step with this entryway's creamy white walls. The curtains were hung to ensure the molding on the walls remains visible. Hanging the curtains at the ceiling emphasizes both the room's height and its curves.
Individual Bay Window Treatments
If you like the look of each window dressed separately, there are many approaches that highlight the architecture. The key is to mount treatments inside the molding so they don't touch at the edges. In this kitchen area, for example, blank wall separates these windows, so individual bay window treatments make sense. Plantation shutters inside the molding cover the bottom of each window. A pleated valance shades the top portion of the window, staying within the boundary of the trim. By keeping the window treatments identical, the bay still appears contiguous.
Layered Window Treatments
Layering bay window curtains with shades not only adds style and interest to a room but also adds function. Light-color drapes can be drawn to filter sunlight, and shades can be lowered for privacy and to block light. When pairing bay window treatments, consider how the elements complement one another and how they will integrate with the rest of the room. In this charming cottage space, simple drapes mimic the slipcovered seating, while rattan shades play off the room's wicker accent furniture.
Budget-Friendly Bay Window Ideas
Bay curtain rods can be pricey, but DIY window treatment ideas can save your budget. This clever homeowner threaded rope through eye bolts and pulled it taut. Cleats on each side of the window hold the ends of the rope in place. The curtains and the DIY rod dress up the bay window; Roman shades provide privacy when lowered. Because the shades match the trim, they practically disappear when raised.
Window Treatment Ideas for Natural Light
When dressing floor-to-ceiling bay windows, consider leaving the top transom windows unobstructed in a formal dining nook. Beautiful views of the private yard almost render window treatments unnecessary. For times when natural light might be a little harsh, loose woven shades are at the ready for the picture windows.