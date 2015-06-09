20 Bathroom Window Treatment Ideas to Dress Up Your Space
Simple Bathroom Draperies
Simple, cream-colored draperies cover a generous block of windows in this elegant space. The bathroom window coverings soften an area otherwise dominated by smooth, hard surfaces. They also provide a sophisticated backdrop for the room's periwinkle vanity and soft-gray tiled floors and walls.
Light Bathroom Window Treatment Ideas
For privacy without sacrificing brightness, choose bathroom window treatments that filter light instead of blocking it. Look for a light-colored fabric that's thin enough to let natural light from the window shine through. You should also make sure to select a fabric, such as cotton, that will hold up well in humid bath conditions.
Bathroom Window Blinds
Maintain a sleek, minimalistic look by foregoing elaborate curtains or draperies in the bathroom. Instead, install blinds or shutters that can close completely for privacy. Choose shades that perfectly match the color of your trim for a seamless effect.
Café Curtains in the Bathroom
A popular way to dress bathroom windows is to hang curtains or mini blinds halfway up, leaving the top part of the window exposed. In this bath, bright yellow café curtains, hung on simple rings from a skinny rod, pick up other sunny accents around the room. The simple bathroom window treatment provides privacy while still letting in plenty of natural light.
Bathroom Shutter Ideas
To give a basic bathroom window a more exciting look, cover part of it with custom-ordered shutters that fold open and can be mounted over the window opening. The shutters add architectural interest and a hint of privacy. Here, white Shaker-style shutters add a subtle statement above an old-fashioned freestanding bathtub.
Bathroom Window Draperies
In this master bathroom, a set of windows elegantly frames a stand-alone tub. To create the feeling of a comfortable, furnished room, soft gray curtain panels fall in graceful columns from ceiling to floor. Pinch pleats along the top create crisp folds along the length of the curtains.
Bathroom Window Ideas
A second-story bath might not need window treatments at all. In that case, consider installing a stained-glass window or frosted bathroom window for added interest. This idea works especially well in bathrooms where the only window is located in the shower area, which rules out most fabric curtains and shades. Here, natural light flows from the frosted-glass window inside the shower, adding brightness to the space without sacrificing privacy.
Bathroom Windows with Fabric Shades
Relaxed Roman shades pull up in soft folds to admit light and views. On narrow bathroom windows, the shades drape in a single swag, whereas wider windows typically have two or more swags. Choose a printed fabric to give the Roman blinds a fun flourish. A lining protects the fabric from the deteriorating effects of the sun but doesn't block light entirely, so the shades filter light gently.
Low-Maintenance Bathroom Window Treatments
Practical as well as handsome, shutters are often used in bathrooms because of their low maintenance and durability. Operable shutters let bathers regulate the light that enters the room, closing things off when needed. In this airy master bath, painted black shutters contrast fresh white trim for a pleasing color-blocked effect. In rooms with odd-sized bathroom windows, shutters might need to be custom-ordered to fit.
Bathroom Roller Shades
A roller shade fits perfectly on the window frame in this master bathroom. An elongated twine cord speaks to the vintage appeal of the bathroom while also making it possible to lower the shades with ease. Because they're made from a thick linen fabric, the roller shades also insulate against the cold when closed.
Bathroom Curtain Zones
Heavy bathroom window curtains in pale pink separate this feminine space into distinct zones. Attached with rings, one curtain creates a vanity niche when closed. Another curtain partitions dry spaces from the tub and shower areas. The oversize curtain panels add privacy to the massive master and create a luxurious, spa-like experience.
Roman Shades for Bathrooms
Roman shades, fabricated from sheer embroidered linen, are an elegant addition to this master bath. Their simple construction and patterned motif provide a beautiful balance to the heavy cabinetry and ornate tile in the bathroom. The shades' sheer quality lets in light while still providing bathroom window privacy.
Bathroom Curtains Around the Tub
These basic beige curtains, when closed, block the window but add a touch of grace and softness in a room dominated by hard surfaces. When open, the curtains provide access to breathtaking views. If seclusion is not a concern, bathroom window treatments can be as simple or sheer as you like. For complete coverage, consider installing blackout blinds or curtains. Keep in mind, however, that no natural light will filter in through these bathroom window treatments when closed.
Bathroom Shutters and Curtains
In this bath, a freestanding tub fits under the square window. Plantation shutters provide privacy for bathers but don't restrict light. When privacy is needed, a light-blocking curtain can be drawn across the window. For a spot like this in which the window treatment might be exposed to water, choose an all-weather fabric designed for outdoor use. Water-resistant and treated with a mildewcide, they're designed to withstand rain outdoors and will keep their good looks in your bathroom, too.
Patterned Bathroom Curtains
Framing this giant window with a lavish swath of sheer drapery gives the space powerful elegance. Behind the sheers are Venetian blinds that can be lowered for privacy. Matching the curtains to the wallpaper and fabric of the ottoman gives the room a cohesive look. A vaulted ceiling and neutral tile floor prevent the space from being overwhelming.
Combining Bathroom Window Treatments
Moisture, tight space, and practicality make dressing a bathroom window particularly challenging. This stylish vanity area with marble accents features one window that serves as a focal point. To play up its design aspects, the window treatment pairs shades with a valance. Shutters mounted inside the window frame can be closed at will, while a loose valance that matches the gray veins of marble embellishes the bathroom window glass.
Unified Bathroom Window Treatment
In this tub alcove, multiple windows are treated as one unit. Pleated bathroom window curtains stretch from wall to wall, accenting the window grids. The simple, semi-sheer curtains add an element of privacy, while iron rings add farmhouse style to the look.
Antique-Style Bathroom Window Treatments
For a unique bathroom window treatment, look for architectural salvage that can be repurposed to serve as shutters. This antique divider fits perfectly behind the tub, providing ample privacy from the large bay of windows. An overarching window shade can be lowered as needed to block out light.
Woven Bathroom Shades
Woven shades fit snugly into these small windows for a custom look. With a showstopping tiled tub as the bathroom's focal point, the bamboo blinds add complementary natural texture but don't compete for attention. A pale wood-colored complexion allows the shades to match other bathroom features, such as cabinetry and the floor.
Dramatic Bathroom Shades
The soft, weighty folds of these overscale London shades provide a beautiful counterpoint to striking windows. The bathroom window treatment enhances the romantic vintage style of the pedestal tub, marble floor, and pale blue walls. Mounted just below the ceiling, the shade is flat across the top with inverted pleats that gather into gentle folds with a tail or wing at each side. Lining is essential for protecting the fabric from the sun, and interlining can give the window treatment body as well as improve the treatment's insulating ability.