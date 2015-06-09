20 Bathroom Window Treatment Ideas to Dress Up Your Space

These basic beige curtains, when closed, block the window but add a touch of grace and softness in a room dominated by hard surfaces. When open, the curtains provide access to breathtaking views. If seclusion is not a concern, bathroom window treatments can be as simple or sheer as you like. For complete coverage, consider installing blackout blinds or curtains. Keep in mind, however, that no natural light will filter in through these bathroom window treatments when closed.