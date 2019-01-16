Window Treatments

Find the basics as well as tips for selecting the perfect window treatment for your windows and personal style, ideas for customizing store-bought curtains, and sew-your-own window treatment projects. We even have quick and easy no-sew window treatments that you can complete, along with budget-friendly options, and do-it-yourself window treatment projects span all skill levels.

Most Recent

How to Make Custom Bamboo Blinds

Whether they’re too wide or too long, bamboo blinds are easy to customize to fit your windows. We’ll show you how to properly cut them to size.
IKEA’s New Curtains Will Purify the Air in Your Home

The beloved decor destination spent two years researching the technology to produce their latest innovation.
Velvet Curtains Are the Year's Biggest Window Treatment Trend

Velvet drapes are soft, luxurious, and super stylish. Learn how you can use them in your own home.
Rustic Window Treatment Ideas

Get rustic window treatment ideas for a farmhouse-style home or cabin. Explore classic fabrics like burlap, gingham, and plaid, or opt for reclaimed wood valances or shutters. Many of these looks can also be made yourself!
How to Sew Blackout Curtain Lining

Before you toss your barely-there curtains, upgrade them with this blackout curtain lining. It will help keep the hot sun out while leaving your room looking stylish.
The Dos and Don'ts of Hanging Curtains

Have you been hanging your curtains all wrong? Here's how to hang curtains like a pro, plus how to fix three common mistakes.
More Window Treatments

DIY Brass Curtain Rod

Hang window treatments in style. This DIY curtain rod is created from a few basic supplies and brass sheeting.
How to Sponge-Paint Curtains

Turn plain curtains into one-of-a-kind beauties with this easy painting technique, which yields a gorgeous watercolor effect.
How to Hang Curtains

How to Paint Striped Curtains

The Prettiest Roman Shade Makeovers on Our Radar

How to Paint Curtains

How to Make Roman Shades

Roman shades are a stylish option for windows but often come with a custom price tag. Dress up the windows in your home with these two options for making your own DIY shades.

All Window Treatments

Bedroom Window Treatments: Cornices and Valances

Window Treatments for Tricky Doors

Window Shades: Tips and Tricks

Window Treatment Ideas for Corner Windows

Valances for Windows

All About Drapes

Gorgeous Ideas for Doorway Drapes

Beautiful Bay Window Treatment Ideas

Solutions for Problem Windows

Ultimate Guide to Window Shades

The Ultimate Guide to Window Treatments

Drapery Header Styles

Window Treatment Ideas: 11 Solutions for Sliding Doors

5 Steps to a Window Cornice

4 Ways to Personalize Curtain Panels

How to Install Interior Shutters

Arched Window Treatment Ideas

Kitchen Window Treatments

Bathroom Window Treatment Ideas

6 Ways Window Treatments Can Make Your Living Room Better

Cut-and-Paste Curtains

No-Sew DIY Curtains and Shades

Bedroom Window Treatments: Hardware & Hanging Ideas

Clever Ways to Personalize Window Treatments

Bathroom Window Treatments

