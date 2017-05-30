This is your next weekend project. Use our tips to build a storage shelf recessed right into your wall.
A recessed shelf is ideal for a small space, such as a narrow hallway or bathroom wall. Perfect for holding hair product bottles or decor accents, this shelf sits right in the wall so it doesn't protrude into the limited space of the room. While this project may seem like a job for a professional, you can bet that it's completely doable with the right tips and tools. Follow along with our instructions to check this weekend project off your to-do list.
Comments