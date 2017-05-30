Step 1

Locate studs with a stud finder. Make an inspection hole to ensure your placement is not interfering with electrical, HVAC, or plumbing.

To do this, choose a small section (3 x 3 inches) of wall between studs where you want your shelf to go. Use a drywall saw to cut out a square while holding the saw at a 45-degree angle. (This will prevent the piece from falling into the wall.) Place a pocket-size mirror into the hole and use a flashlight to look for any obstructions in the way of where you want your recessed shelf to sit.