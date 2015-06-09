15 Stylish Ideas for Floating Shelves in Every Room
How to Hang Floating Shelves
Floating shelves provide storage and display space without cumbersome brackets or braces that might distract from the view. To install them correctly, you'll need to attach a hidden bracket to the wall first, then slide the shelf onto the bracket and secure with screws. It's best to mount floating shelves on wall studs to ensure they remain secure.
Ideas for Floating Shelves
Floating shelves offer plenty of accessorizing options. The shelves can stand alone, in a group, or in a stacked arrangement. However you hang them, they offer space to display more items and the ability to easily switch out artwork and decor on a whim. For a narrow version of floating shelves, try picture ledges, which feature a small raised area at the front that prevents artwork from sliding off.
Floating Kitchen Shelves
Not only do floating shelves allow you to supplement kitchen storage, they let you place things exactly where they're needed most. In this breakfast area, open shelves provide grab-and-go storage for everyday dishware. Coffee mugs, cereal bowls, and small plates remain at-the-ready for quick breakfasts.
Floating Shelves in Bedrooms
In bedrooms, floating shelves let you store necessities close at hand while preventing other surfaces, like nightstands and dressers, from becoming cluttered. They can be particularly helpful in small bedrooms where storage space is limited. You can even hang floating shelves in place of a traditional nightstand for a streamlined look in a tight spot.
Bathroom Floating Shelves
Bathrooms often lack the space required for standalone shelving units and other storage furniture. Floating shelves provide a smart alternative that boosts bathroom storage and doesn't require floor space. Hang open shelves in the empty wall space above the toilet or near the vanity to provide space to hold practical items, such as cosmetic brushes or extra hand towels, as well as decorative accessories like artwork and vases.
Recessed Floating Shelves
Create the look of built-in bookcases by equipping alcoves, niches, and bays with floating shelves that span the recess's back wall. Consider proportion when selecting shelves. Large and deep recesses call for thick shelves, while slimmer wood, metal, or glass shelves are best for shallow, narrow niches.
Floating Storage Shelves
Properly placed floating shelves make life easier in nearly any room. Set them within arm's reach of a desk chair or locate them so they can be accessed by someone in a standing position. Unlike storage cabinets or very deep shelves, which can become a muddled mess when items in the forefront hide items in the back, floating shelves allow you to immediately see and access what you need.
Where to Hang Floating Shelves
Hang floating shelves at various heights to carry attention from floor to ceiling and around a room. These simple shelves subtly mimic the mantel beam's line and shape while beautifully filling the empty space below. An eclectic display of collectibles and abstract artwork gives the floating shelves personality.
Hallway Floating Shelves Ideas
Use floating shelves to give hallways something worth observing. Hang a long shelf deep enough to hold propped-up family photos and colorful artwork but shallow enough that the shelf won't intrude too far into the passageway. Narrow floating shelves will be less likely to bump into. Look for ledge-like shelves that feature routed grooves designed for keeping propped items steady and in place.
Floating Pantry Shelves
Beyond just display, floating shelves have a practical application, too. They can work well for pantry storage to keep items accessible and in view. Watch to learn tips on how to organize your pantry with open shelving.
Floating Shelves for Office Storage
Move in a sturdy desk and a cushy chair, and you've got the makings for a functioning office. But hang some floating shelves and your operations are sure to run more efficiently. At this artist's workstation, open shelves hold books, artworks, and other items meant to inspire creativity. To boost organization, outfit the shelves with baskets and organizers to hold office supplies and paperwork.
Floating Shelves Across Windows
Stretch your storage and display abilities by outfitting a kitchen window's upper reaches with a pair of floating shelves. Paint or finish the shelves to match adjacent cabinets so the shelves recede, letting your backlit displays take center stage. Use the shelves to hold decorative items or often-used dishware to free up cabinet space.
Floating Shelves Media Center
Use floating shelves to form a media center that's customized to your entertainment needs and equipment. First, make a list of the things you want to display and store on the shelves. Measure the height and depth of all objects so you can select the proper size of shelves and space them accordingly. Use weight-appropriate wall anchors to ensure shelves don't tumble and destroy expensive gear.
Floating Corner Shelves
Wrap a kitchen corner with floating shelves to take advantage of the empty space for storage. Unlike solid-door cabinets, the open shelves keep kitchens from feeling top-heavy while still supplying generous storage for pantry staples and dishware. Take it up a notch by choosing shelves with beveled edges, decorative details, or crown-molding forms.
Kitchen Storage Shelves
Floating shelves are ideally suited for showing off pantry staples and decor in the kitchen. Use them to stash pretty glass jars filled with spices, rice, flour, sugar, coffee beans, and tea bags. Incorporate kitchen-related artwork, cookbooks, and pretty dishes to create displays that are both stylish and functional.