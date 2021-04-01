Add Storage to Your Bedroom with DIY Vertical Wood Shelves

This custom shelving provides architectural interest and ample storage for accessories.

By Beth Eslinger and Leslie Poyzer
April 01, 2021
Set against a colorful wall, natural wood shelving provides architectural interest and ample storage for books, art, plants, and other accessories. You can even install a light source by screwing a wall-mount fixture to the side of the unit. Although it looks complicated, this DIY vertical shelf is an easy beginner project and a good introduction to using a table saw and nail gun. Rent tools if storage and cost are concerns.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 0.5 days
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Sawing, Nailing, Drilling, Sanding, Staining/sealing
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Measure and Cut Wood

Measure and cut wood to size. Cut three vertical pieces 15x96 inches. (These instructions are standard for 8-foot ceilings; if your height is different, adjust the length.) Cut seven pieces measuring 15x15 inches and three face frames measuring 1-1/2x96 inches (or your alternative height). 

Step 2

Sand Wood and Install Shelves

Sand all wood pieces using fine sandpaper. Lay out left-side shelf components, placing three shelves to form four equal spaces. Install shelves by nailing from the outer sides of the vertical pieces. 

Step 3

Nail Center Vertical Support

Lay out the other components, dividing them into five equal distances. Nail through the center vertical support and the outside of the right-hand piece. 

Step 4

Nail Face-Frame Pieces

Nail the face-frame pieces into place on the front of the vertical boards. Fill nail holes with wood filler; when dry, sand smooth. 

Step 5

Seal with Polyurethane

Working in a protected, well-ventilated area, seal with polyurethane; let dry. 

Step 6

Install Shelving

Install by driving screws into the side wall and using wall anchors for the back wall; secure anchors to wall studs to support the weight of the shelf. 

