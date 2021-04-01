Add Storage to Your Bedroom with DIY Vertical Wood Shelves
This custom shelving provides architectural interest and ample storage for accessories.
Set against a colorful wall, natural wood shelving provides architectural interest and ample storage for books, art, plants, and other accessories. You can even install a light source by screwing a wall-mount fixture to the side of the unit. Although it looks complicated, this DIY vertical shelf is an easy beginner project and a good introduction to using a table saw and nail gun. Rent tools if storage and cost are concerns.
