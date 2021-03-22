Amazon Shoppers Love This Affordable Ottoman That Hides Messes in Plain Sight

Busy parents know that their workday doesn't end when they leave the office, even if they work from home. The "second shift" starts soon after and consists of cooking for the family, spending time with the kids, and picking up after, well, everyone. And somehow, there seems to never be enough storage to put away blankets, tech gadgets, and toys. Cue the Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Round Ottoman, which hides all your living room odds and ends in a jiff and lets you put your feet up and relax after a long day.
More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers rave about the ottoman because it looks like a decorative piece of furniture but has hidden storage that puts messes out of plain sight. The secret is the 17-inch deep space concealed under the tufted lid that even picky shoppers say holds way more than it looks. And it's on sale right now on Amazon, starting at just $51.
Buy It: Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Round Ottoman, $51 (originally $115), Amazon
One shopper says they can fit a king-sized comforter inside perfectly without anyone knowing. Others like to store their arts and crafts, books, and cords inside the upholstered furniture piece to keep it all in one convenient place.
And while it is an attractive storage option, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find additional ways to use it, including as a vanity chair, a footrest, and even a small coffee table (just add a cute tray and you're all set). Shoppers credit its four wood legs for its sturdy feel. Shoppers also love that this has perforated holes at the bottom, allowing the contents inside to "breathe."
"I needed something in my family room, which would double as a footrest, match a couple of differently upholstered seating pieces, plus provide some additional seating," writes one Amazon shopper. "I use it every day and I think if it wore out, I'd get another one of the same."
The storage ottoman is available in both fabric and faux leather options, and the cushioned top has a beautiful design that's subtle enough to go with the furniture you already have. It comes in 10 different colors, including gray, tan, and green.
If you've been searching for a place to store all your knickknacks without putting them on full display, shop the Convenience Concepts round ottoman while it's on sale, starting at just $51 for 20-inch round design.