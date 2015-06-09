This vintage-inspired bedroom armoire has oodles of ways to keep things tidy. Each pair of shoes has its own compartment, and clear-front doors keep them paired up and free from scratches. Bins and boxes to neatly corral belts, headbands, and other small accessories adorn the shelves, leaving enough room on other shelves for a row of upright purses and stacked shirts. Mirrors on the upper and lower doors make it easy to look good from head to toe.