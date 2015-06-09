Revamped Armoires for Small-Space Storage
Delicate Storage
Entertainment storage for wine glasses, serving trays, and drink accessories is a must, but it often runs in short supply. A sturdy armoire, with a few customizations, is a great place to keep delicate items safe and easily accessible.
Hanging Order
Take advantage of unused space with clever storage solutions. Here, wine glasses are suspended from the underside of the top shelf. Colorful trays conserve space by standing upright, and clear glass containers corral drink umbrellas.
Baking Center
Transform an old armoire into a storage-packed baking center for your kitchen. Here's how!
Sunny Workstation
Contain a whole home office inside an armoire with a few clutter-concealing solutions. An upper shelf corrals reference books and magazine holders. Essential supplies such as pencils, scissors, and notepads have a place on the desktop, too, all kept in order with desk organizers.
Color-Splashed Backdrop
Decorative fabric creates an attractive backdrop when a bland space needs a makeover. A splash of sunny yellow helped transform this once-boxy armoire into a standout workstation. Cut corkboard panels to size and cover with fun patterned fabric. Mount the corkboard on the armoire's back wall and inner doors for a practical place to hang your calendar, stamps, and reminders.
Entertainment Central
No more searching around the house for your favorite movies and magazines. This armoire relies on labeled boxes to corral entertainment essentials. Using coordinating baskets is a stylish and strategic way to keep games, CDs, and DVDs organized.
Remote Location
See It in Action
Watch and see all the details from this smart media storage armoire.
Cleaning Storage
Create a storage extension anywhere in your home by using a wide armoire to hold often-used items such as detergent, pet treats, and cleaning supplies. A small rod on one side provides enough space for several clothing items to dry, and extra shelves are perfect for keeping supplies tidy.
Great Hang-Up
Create an instant message center on an inner door panel with a simple bulletin board. Use the message board to post chore lists and cleaning tip sheets.
Fresh Style for an Old Armoire
See how an old TV armoire gets a fresh face and a new storage purpose.
Baking Storage
With a fresh coat of turquoise paint, this repurposed armoire brightens the room as a pretty baking cabinet. Bifold doors conceal baking items and ensure accessibility. Shelves encourage tidiness within, making it easy to store mixing bowls, sprinkles, and ingredients.
Ready to Bake
Make use of every bit of space by grouping baking supplies by use. Keep large or frequently used items, such as bowls and a mixer, on lower shelves so they are easy to reach. Clear canisters store essential ingredients and allow you to see contents at a glance. Overlooked spaces under the top shelf and along the armoire's back wall are made storage-friendly with shelf-mount hooks and a magnetic bar to hang recipes from.
Craft Supply & Demand
Revamp an armoire with wallpaper and ribbon trim. Adhere rectangles of wallpaper to the front of an armoire with decoupage medium. Trim the rectangles with ribbon to finish the look. Inside, this cabinet is ready for some serious crafting. Magnetic boards are attached to the inside of the doors, and pegboard covers the back.
Desk Set
Add even more benefit to a storage armoire with a pullout work surface. A piece of painted plywood underneath a shelf rolls out on a mounted drawer glide. A strip of wood placed on the front of the pullout desk finishes the desk and catches any wayward pencils.
Art-Smart Space
A designated play space keeps kids' crafts and toys in one main location. Low drawers and bin-lined shelves store toys at kid-level, while the top shelf is reserved for board games. A built-in desktop provides plenty of creative space for projects or homework. The chalkboard and bulletin boards inside the doors are perfect for doodling or displaying artwork.
Simply Stenciled
Stenciled letters add instant character to these plain white drawers, and they help kids easily find what they are looking for. Labeled drawers transform your kids' clutter into an orderly play space and keep items out of sight when they are not in use.
Supplement Closet Space
This vintage-inspired bedroom armoire has oodles of ways to keep things tidy. Each pair of shoes has its own compartment, and clear-front doors keep them paired up and free from scratches. Bins and boxes to neatly corral belts, headbands, and other small accessories adorn the shelves, leaving enough room on other shelves for a row of upright purses and stacked shirts. Mirrors on the upper and lower doors make it easy to look good from head to toe.
Declutter with Jewelry Sorters
Tired of digging for a matching pair of earrings? Or searching for a scarf that has gone out of sight? This drawer opens up to reveal folded silk scarves and a portable tray of metal tins to organize and separate earrings, rings, and bracelets.
Pet Station
An armoire outfitted with shelves tames pet supplies, while the chalkboard inside the doors displays reminders for playdates and appointments. Spacious, divided compartments provide a manageable way to organize treats, toys, and grooming supplies; each one is tall enough to organize bins and boxes of all sizes.
Sliding Storage
Small storage space requires creativity. At the base of this armoire, separate sliding trays serve as a clever storage unit for large, frequently used items, such as a bin of pet food.
Linen Storage Solutions
Towels and linens stack neatly in this pastel armoire. Matching bins house other bedroom accessories, such as decorative pillows and bedding. For a touch of elegance, fold a pillowcase over the edge of a bin to display its decorative lace trim. Store extra blankets out of sight in the bottom cabinet. Use the top of the armoire to display colored vases.
Easy Vintage Stencil
Use a stencil to create this damask design on the inside panel of the door. Applying a thin layer of paint gives the pattern a not-so-perfect, vintage feel.
Living Space
A refurbished armoire anchors this home's living space by echoing the color scheme determined by the wallpaper and furnishings. Its combination of drawers and closet space offers the perfect solution for small-space storage.
Out of Sight
If your front door opens into a living space, consider an armoire like this one as a substitute for a closet. The pretty exterior fits in with the rest of the living room's furnishings, while the large door conceals hooks for coats and bags and space for shoes on the bottom. The drawers are perfect for stashing your living room extras or front door necessities such as mittens, hats, and umbrellas.
Scrapbooking Storage Center
Scrapbook in style with this super organized home scrapbooking center. The left side holds magazines and idea books in baskets as well as storage shelves for past scrapbooks or current projects. The right side is a mini crafts cabinet with stacking shelves to organize colored paper and bins for other supplies.
Easy Cabinet Organizers
Use coordinated baskets and tins to hold essential items in a decorative way. Small round containers are perfect for organizing and color-coding buttons, rhinestones, and other scrapbooking bits. Editor's tip: Hang metal strips on the wall and attach magnets to metal mesh containers to store paintbrushes, markers, scissors, and paint. This uses wall space efficiently and keeps little things organized and visible.
Pretty Pink Media Storage
This armoire not only gives the living room decor a pop -- it's also the perfect place to store movies, books, games, pillows, and out-of-season decorations. To make a design statement, use paint to add color to personalize an inexpensive piece of unfinished furniture, such as this perky pink armoire.
Stenciled Armoire Doors
This unfinished armoire became a major focal point with just a little paint and stenciling. The fun pattern was made with die-cut scrapbook paper used as a stencil. Use a foam pouncer brush to apply paint that is at least one shade lighter than the base color.